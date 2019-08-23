Dr. Yahya bin Junaid, president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh

You are here

Dr. Yahya bin Junaid is president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh. 

He is also a writer and scholar, and former head librarian of King Fahd National Library in the Saudi capital. 

Recently, three books on Saudi classical literature, which were translated into the Chinese language, were launched at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.

The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.

It was attended by Bin Junaid, Saudi Ambassador to China Turki Al-Madi and Chinese officials.

Bin Junaid was a professor of library science at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, and was editor-in-chief of several publications.

He was a member of the Shoura Council between 1997 and 2000, the board of trustees of King Fahd National Library, and the advisory board of Al-Dera’iyah magazine.

Bin Junaid was born in Makkah in 1947. He graduated from the Department of Arabic Language and Literature at King Saud University in 1969. 

He has a master’s degree in libraries and information from the University of Missouri in the US, and a doctorate in libraries and documents from the University of Cairo.

Bin Junaid has authored more than 60 works on the history of libraries, Islamic civilization and cultural endowments. He won the King Faisal International Prize in 1998 in the Islamic studies category.

Saudi delegation attends opening of Europe’s largest mosque

Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

Saudi delegation attends opening of Europe’s largest mosque

  • Chechen president hails Kingdom’s support for Islamic unity, moderation
  • Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa delivered the Friday sermon
Updated 23 August 2019
Arab News

GROZNY: The minister of Islamic affairs, call and guidance headed the Saudi delegation to the opening of what Chechen authorities said is the largest mosque in Europe on Friday.
Upon his arrival at Grozny International Airport, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif Al-Asheikh said the construction of the Fakhr Al-Muslimeen Mosque is a source of happiness.
The marble-decorated mosque has capacity for more than 30,000 people and has been described by the Chechen authorities as the “largest and most beautiful” mosque in Europe.
The opening was held under the patronage of Chechen President Ramzan Akhmadovich Kadyrov, with the participation of Islamic delegations from a number of countries.
Al-Asheikh was received by Salah Mezhiev, advisor to Kadyrov and Chechnya’s supreme mufti, as well as other officials. Al-Asheikh said Saudi Arabia works hard to spread moderation throughout the Islamic world.
Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary-General Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa delivered the first Friday sermon to be given in the mosque at the request of President Kadyrov.
Kadyrov welcomed the Saudi delegation and congratulated the Kingdom’s leadership on the success of this year’s Hajj season.
He hailed Saudi support for Islamic unity, spreading moderation and combating all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.
The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Dr. Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, also attended the opening of the mosque.
The mosque's grounds, planted with flowers and sprinkled with fountains, can host an additional 70,000 worshippers, local authorities said.

Topics: Chechnya mosque

