Kingdom’s envoy in UK decorates military officials, visits Saudi patients in London

Saudi Ambassador to the UK Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan meets Saudi Military Attache Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Zughaibi. Prince Khalid granted Lt. Col. Bandar bin Hamid Ahmed the rank of colonel, and Capt. Muhannad bin Munir Al-Fakharani the rank of major. (SPA)
Arab News

  • Prince Khalid said the Saudi Embassy and its health attache in London are keen to provide all services to help Saudi patients
Arab News

The Saudi ambassador to the UK visited Saudi patients in London’s Charing Cross Hospital to check on their health and recuperation.

Staff briefed Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan on the Saudi patients and their treatment. He met their families and wished the patients a speedy recovery.

Prince Khalid said the Saudi Embassy and its health attache in London are keen to provide all services to help Saudi patients, who expressed their appreciation for the ambassador’s visit.

He was accompanied by Saud bin Nasser Al-Hamdan, deputy head of the Saudi diplomatic mission in London, and embassy staff.

Prince Khalid also met with the Saudi military attache in London, Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Zughaibi, and his staff.

Prince Khalid praised the services provided by the military attaché, and efforts to strengthen Saudi-UK relations. The ambassador also met with representatives from the UK’s Defense Ministry.

Prince Khalid granted Lt. Col. Bandar bin Hamid Ahmed the rank of colonel, and Capt. Muhannad bin Munir Al-Fakharani the rank of major.

  • He is also a writer and scholar
  • Bin Junaid was a professor of library science at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, and was editor-in-chief of several publications
Arab News

Dr. Yahya bin Junaid is president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh. 

He is also a writer and scholar, and former head librarian of King Fahd National Library in the Saudi capital. 

Recently, three books on Saudi classical literature, which were translated into the Chinese language, were launched at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.

The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.

It was attended by Bin Junaid, Saudi Ambassador to China Turki Al-Madi and Chinese officials.

Bin Junaid was a professor of library science at Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, and was editor-in-chief of several publications.

He was a member of the Shoura Council between 1997 and 2000, the board of trustees of King Fahd National Library, and the advisory board of Al-Dera’iyah magazine.

Bin Junaid was born in Makkah in 1947. He graduated from the Department of Arabic Language and Literature at King Saud University in 1969. 

He has a master’s degree in libraries and information from the University of Missouri in the US, and a doctorate in libraries and documents from the University of Cairo.

Bin Junaid has authored more than 60 works on the history of libraries, Islamic civilization and cultural endowments. He won the King Faisal International Prize in 1998 in the Islamic studies category.

