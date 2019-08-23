Kingdom’s envoy in UK decorates military officials, visits Saudi patients in London

The Saudi ambassador to the UK visited Saudi patients in London’s Charing Cross Hospital to check on their health and recuperation.

Staff briefed Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan on the Saudi patients and their treatment. He met their families and wished the patients a speedy recovery.

Prince Khalid said the Saudi Embassy and its health attache in London are keen to provide all services to help Saudi patients, who expressed their appreciation for the ambassador’s visit.

He was accompanied by Saud bin Nasser Al-Hamdan, deputy head of the Saudi diplomatic mission in London, and embassy staff.

Prince Khalid also met with the Saudi military attache in London, Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Saleh Al-Zughaibi, and his staff.

Prince Khalid praised the services provided by the military attaché, and efforts to strengthen Saudi-UK relations. The ambassador also met with representatives from the UK’s Defense Ministry.

Prince Khalid granted Lt. Col. Bandar bin Hamid Ahmed the rank of colonel, and Capt. Muhannad bin Munir Al-Fakharani the rank of major.