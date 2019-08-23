Saudi envoy visits citizen wounded in Istanbul attack

You are here

The Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, is pictured in Istanbul, Turkey, July 30, 2017. (Reuters)
ANKARA: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Turkey Waleed Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji visited a Saudi citizen receiving treatment in an Istanbul hospital, after he had been wounded in a shooting and robbery.
The envoy conveyed the best wishes of the Kingdom’s leadership and wished him a speedy recovery.
The embassy and consulate are working with authorities in Istanbul to assist with the investigation into the attack.
The armed robbery happened in the Sisli area of the city, prompting Saudi authorities to issue a warning to avoid that area, as well as Taksim, especially after sunset.
Days after this incident, a Saudi woman was reported to have been kidnapped in Istanbul while on holiday with her family.

BACKGROUND

In 2017, a terror attack killed seven Saudis in Istanbul on New Year’s Day.

Security cameras captured the moment she was sprayed in the face with a substance that left her unconscious before she was taken away by a man, according to Arabic-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.
The report said the attack took place “a few days ago” near a hotel in the Asian part of Istanbul, where she was staying with her family.
The woman, known as Abeer, was visiting Istanbul with her husband and children on holiday. All communication with her was lost after she disappeared, sources told the newspaper.

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched

Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched

  • Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin
Updated 4 min 39 sec ago

BEIJING: Three books on Saudi classical literature, which were translated into the Chinese language, were launched at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.
The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.
It was attended by the Saudi ambassador to China, Turki Al-Madi, the president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, Dr. Yahya bin Junaid, and Chinese officials. Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. 

