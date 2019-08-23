Saudi envoy visits citizen wounded in Istanbul attack

ANKARA: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Turkey Waleed Abdul Karim Al-Khuraiji visited a Saudi citizen receiving treatment in an Istanbul hospital, after he had been wounded in a shooting and robbery.

The envoy conveyed the best wishes of the Kingdom’s leadership and wished him a speedy recovery.

The embassy and consulate are working with authorities in Istanbul to assist with the investigation into the attack.

The armed robbery happened in the Sisli area of the city, prompting Saudi authorities to issue a warning to avoid that area, as well as Taksim, especially after sunset.

Days after this incident, a Saudi woman was reported to have been kidnapped in Istanbul while on holiday with her family.

BACKGROUND In 2017, a terror attack killed seven Saudis in Istanbul on New Year’s Day.

Security cameras captured the moment she was sprayed in the face with a substance that left her unconscious before she was taken away by a man, according to Arabic-language newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The report said the attack took place “a few days ago” near a hotel in the Asian part of Istanbul, where she was staying with her family.

The woman, known as Abeer, was visiting Istanbul with her husband and children on holiday. All communication with her was lost after she disappeared, sources told the newspaper.