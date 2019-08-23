You are here

﻿

Philippines’ military to retrain former armed rebels for new roles as peacekeepers

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front was one of the groups that waged a rebellion in the Mindanao region that claimed about 150,000 lives since the 1970s. (File/Reuters)
Updated 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippines’ military to retrain former armed rebels for new roles as peacekeepers

  • The 3,000 former fighters will receive basic military training to prepare them for their new role as members of the Joint Peace and Security Teams
Updated 10 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines military is retraining 3,000 former armed rebels for their new roles as peacekeepers in the country’s south, serving alongside the agencies and authorities they used to fight against.

The Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) was one of several groups that waged a rebellion in the Mindanao region that claimed about 150,000 lives since the 1970s. 

The government and the MILF signed a peace pact to end the decades-long conflict and, under the deal, the Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao was expanded and the MILF plays a role in its governance.

MILF chair Murad Ibrahim, who is chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region for Muslim Mindanao, said the training was part of the peace process.

“We are now working with them (government forces). Everyone has already accepted that we are no longer adversarial with the government. We are now in partnership,” he told Arab News.

“We expected that this kind of partnership with the military would happen, especially when we entered into a political process, a peace process. There were no personal adversarial relations. It was just a matter of principle,” he said, adding they were ready to work with the government for the sake of lasting peace in the region.

The chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr., said the military was committed to continuing with the “process of healing, and the process of normalization” in Bangsamoro.

“We have long dreamed for peace in the Bangsamoro region,” he added, emphasizing that maintaining “mutual trust” between the government and the MILF was crucial to the process.

“One thing that we should further develop is the willingness to work together. This can only happen with the start of the healing process, and confidence-building between the armed forces and the MILF.”

The 3,000 former fighters will receive basic military training to prepare them for their new role as members of the Joint Peace and Security Teams (JPST), where they will serve with the AFP and the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The JPST is tasked with ensuring the successful implementation of the normalization track of the 2014 peace accord between the MILF and Manila, which includes the decommissioning of MILF forces.

On Thursday, the AFP and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process signed an agreement to formalize their partnership in implementing the decommissioning process for 40,000 MILF fighters and their weapons in the next three years.

Madrigal said the training course aimed to achieve the “same views towards security, to develop the same parameters, and synchronization of the movement” to maintain peace and order in Bangsamoro’s communities.

Earlier this month, 225 grizzled ex-fighters started their training at in Carmen, North Cotabato. Former rebel Abdulraof Macacua said this type of event was “simply unimaginable” many years ago.

 “No-one ever thought that the MILF would ever be in a military camp such as Camp Lucero to undertake military training … and with soldiers at that,” he added.

Topics: Philippines

Related

0
World
12,000 MILF fighters to be decommissioned under Philippines’ peace pact
0
World
MILF chief makes historic visit to Philippine military camp

Lanka’s army chief rejects ‘war crime’ allegations

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Lanka’s army chief rejects ‘war crime’ allegations

  • US envoy says ‘terrible things’ happened in civil war
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s newly appointed army chief on Friday hit back against allegations he was connected to war crimes during the country’s brutal civil war, saying the military had acted in “keeping with international humanitarian laws and rights.”

Lt. Gen. Shavendra Silva, who led the 58th Division of the Sri Lankan Army, has been named in several UN reports for grave violations of international humanitarian law that contributed to war crimes, including the shelling of a hospital.

The US and the UN are among those who have expressed concern about his appointment. But Silva defended himself against the criticism. 

“Any army in the world is committed to protect the inalienable rights of the country’s citizens and create a conducive atmosphere for a democratic way of life, while being alert to adopt any measures against internal or external threats with determination,” he said. 

“During past humanitarian operations, we adhered to those guidelines, acceptable to any state, and acted in keeping with international humanitarian laws and rights.”

Armed forces wiped out separatist rebels in 2009 in an operation that ended a decades-long war, which killed tens of thousands of people.

The UN has estimated that around 45,000 ethnic Tamil civilians might have been killed in the last months of the fighting, while other estimates put the number much higher.

The US ambassador to Sri Lanka, Alaina Teplitz, said it was her obligation to share Washington’s policies and decisions.

FASTFACTS

• Sri Lankan forces wiped out separatist rebels in 2009 in an operation that ended a decades-long war.

• The UN has estimated that around 45,000 ethnic Tamil civilians might have been killed in the last months of the fighting.

“We have expressed our concern for Sri Lanka’s reputation, the government’s commitment to its people regarding justice and accountability. We are not asking the government to appoint this person or that person. We are only articulating our position on this matter. 

“We are not telling Sri Lanka what to do. People here and the government can decide what they are going to do about it. I certainly hope that they take our concerns, and those of other nations, into consideration.”

She said one of the commitments made by the Sri Lankan government was to seek truth, reconciliation and accountability and there needed to be a process to fully address these. 

“There are credible allegations in the case of Silva. There will be a good outcome. They can go before (a) court. Then the court can make a decision accordingly. But that has not happened."

Whether the allegations were serious and credible or not were different issues, she added, but there was a lot of documentation that had been put together by the UN and other organizations. 

“During the 30-year war, terrible things happened, perpetrated by both sides. There is a need to get to the bottom of them.”

The official Sri Lankan army website says Silva has had an “illustrious” career, and that the 58th Division under his stewardship “liberated the country from terrorism.”

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said Silva’s appointment was a “sovereign decision” by President Maithripala Sirisena.

“Foreign entities trying to influence the decisions and internal administrative processes of public service promotions in Sri Lanka is unwarranted and unacceptable,” it said in a statement.

The US has given more than $1 billion in grants and direct development assistance to Sri Lanka since it gained independence from Britain in 1948.  

More than 10,000 households have directly benefited from US government assistance, and these households’ gross income is now in excess of $10.7 million. 

More than 5,000 micro-enterprises have benefited from US support, with total sales reported by all investment grantees of $68 million.

Topics: Sri Lanka Tamil Tigers

Related

0
World
Sri Lanka arrests MP for hailing defeated Tamil rebels
0
World
Sri Lanka ends decades-long occupation of Tamil port

Latest updates

Saudi envoy visits citizen wounded in Istanbul attack
0
Lanka’s army chief rejects ‘war crime’ allegations
0
Kingdom’s envoy in UK decorates military officials, visits Saudi patients in London
0
Dr. Yahya bin Junaid, president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh
0
Macron spearheads pressure on Bolsonaro over Amazon fires
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.