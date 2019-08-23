You are here

﻿

What We Are Watching Today: Trollhunters

Updated 12 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

What We Are Watching Today: Trollhunters

Updated 12 sec ago
AMEERA ABID

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia is an animated show from Netflix, created by the multi-Academy Award winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.
It features a boy, Jim, who lives in a city called Arcadia. One day he finds an amulet and, from then on, his life takes a series of twists and turns.
Jim discovers a new world hiding under Arcadia that is home to magical creatures, and the amulet chooses him as the protector of trolls and humans alike.
The show follows Jim as he tries to juggle everyday life, saving the world, and training to become a warrior.
I watched half a season in one sitting because of the story’s plot and pace. Trollhunters is funny, dramatic and has scooped up awards for its animation, writing and sound.
All three seasons are available to watch on Netflix.

Topics: Arcadia

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched

Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. (SPA)
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched

  • Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin
Updated 5 min 19 sec ago

BEIJING: Three books on Saudi classical literature, which were translated into the Chinese language, were launched at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.
The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.
It was attended by the Saudi ambassador to China, Turki Al-Madi, the president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, Dr. Yahya bin Junaid, and Chinese officials. Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. 

Topics: Mandarin language Teaching Chinese Language in Education

