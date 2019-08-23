What We Are Watching Today: Trollhunters

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia is an animated show from Netflix, created by the multi-Academy Award winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

It features a boy, Jim, who lives in a city called Arcadia. One day he finds an amulet and, from then on, his life takes a series of twists and turns.

Jim discovers a new world hiding under Arcadia that is home to magical creatures, and the amulet chooses him as the protector of trolls and humans alike.

The show follows Jim as he tries to juggle everyday life, saving the world, and training to become a warrior.

I watched half a season in one sitting because of the story’s plot and pace. Trollhunters is funny, dramatic and has scooped up awards for its animation, writing and sound.

All three seasons are available to watch on Netflix.