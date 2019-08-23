You are here

  • Home
  • Saudis to test their mettle at technical competition in Russia
﻿

Saudis to test their mettle at technical competition in Russia

The competition aims to promote technical skills, encourage young people to acquire them and discover cooperation opportunities. (SPA)
Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

Saudis to test their mettle at technical competition in Russia

Updated 16 sec ago
SPA

KAZAN: A Saudi delegation of skilled workers participating in the 45th edition of WorldSkills, the world championships of vocational skills, in Kazan, Russia. “The competition will see the participation of 1,300 experts from 63 countries in 56 categories. The Saudi delegation will compete in the aircraft maintenance and welding categories after they were trained by specialists,” said Dr. Rashid bin Mohammed Al-Zahrani, head of the Saudi delegation and deputy governor of the Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC).
Hassan Hussain Al-Rashid from the Saudi Technical Institute for Petroleum Services was chosen to compete in the welding category, while Idris Abduljalil Al-Hajji from the International Aviation Technical College in Riyadh was selected for aircraft maintenance.
They were chosen after more than 2,500 young men and women were shortlisted in the Kingdom’s regions of Riyadh, Qassim, Makkah and the Eastern Province. Over 500 contestants from 14 different categories competed through interviews and tests to enter the competition.

BACKGROUND

The competition will see the participation of 1,300 experts from 63 countries in 56 categories. WorldSkills started in 1950 after the Spanish Workers Union organized the first national vocational competition in Madrid.

“Workshops were organized for the contestants representing the Kingdom, in addition to a training session on methods of evaluation and arbitration so they can sit as international judges in the competition,” he said.
TVTC aims to empower young men and women aged 23 and below in international competitions in order to shed light on the importance of technical skills and encourage them to innovate.
Dr. Fahad bin Abdul Aziz Al-Tuwaijri, CEO of Colleges of Excellence, said that the competition covers industrial and service professions with the highest international standards.
“This competition aims to promote technical skills, encourage young people to acquire them and discover cooperation opportunities,” he added.
WorldSkills started in 1950 after the Spanish Workers Union organized the first national vocational competition in Madrid.

Topics: Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (TVTC)

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi delegation attends opening of Europe’s largest mosque
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister meets foreign ambassadors in Riyadh

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched

Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. (SPA)
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched

  • Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin
Updated 4 min 6 sec ago

BEIJING: Three books on Saudi classical literature, which were translated into the Chinese language, were launched at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.
The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.
It was attended by the Saudi ambassador to China, Turki Al-Madi, the president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, Dr. Yahya bin Junaid, and Chinese officials. Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. 

Topics: Mandarin language Teaching Chinese Language in Education

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Plans afoot to expand teaching of Chinese in Saudi Arabia
0
Science & Technology
Chinese language apps make learning a game

Latest updates

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched
0
Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims
0
Egypt’s creative solutions to the plastic menace
0
The MENA fashion designers dressing up social causes
0
KSRelief medics’ timely intervention saves Yemeni infant’s life
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.