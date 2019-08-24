KSRelief medics’ timely intervention saves Yemeni infant’s life

You are here

Jana Basheaib was born with a blockage in the pulmonary valve and a constriction of the tricuspid valve in her heart that prevented the delivery of blood to her lungs. (SPA )
  • Jana’s father thanked the medical team for saving his daughter’s life. 
MUKALLA: A volunteer medical team from the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has saved the life of a Yemeni girl who was suffering from a severe lack of oxygen in the blood, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Jana Basheaib was born with a blockage in the pulmonary valve and a constriction of the tricuspid valve in her heart that prevented the delivery of blood to her lungs, leading to a severe lack of oxygen in her body that required urgent intervention.

Her father Adnan said he had noticed her dark blue color days after she was born, but had not been able to find treatment for her in Yemen. She was also too sick to be moved abroad. 

His brother connected him with a KSRelief team so that the 10-day-old infant could get the help she needed. 

FASTFACTS

•KSRelief is working in Yemen with comprehensive plans to alleviate people’s suffering.

•The center has implemented 363 projects across the country at a cost of $2.26 billion.

•The projects cover various sectors including food security, health and education.

Basheaib filed a report describing her condition and received an immediate response from KSRelief, saying it would send a medical team to Yemen and an appointment for surgery was made.

Basheaib took his daughter from Tarim to Mukalla, a six-hour drive. Upon arrival at the Pulse of Life Center for Cardiology, Jana was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit. The medical team arrived in time to successfully perform the surgery.

He thanked the medical team for saving his daughter’s life. 

The head of the KSRelief medical team, Prof. Jameel Ata, said: “The medical campaign comes within the framework of the voluntary campaigns to treat difficult and critical cases. This is KSRelief’s third campaign for open-heart surgeries and catheterizations for Yemeni children in less than six months.”

The medical campaigns have covered the treatment of more than 20 children from Yemen’s low-income families to alleviate their suffering.

Topics: Yemen Mukalla King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi books translated into Mandarin launched

Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. (SPA)
  • Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin
BEIJING: Three books on Saudi classical literature, which were translated into the Chinese language, were launched at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.
The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.
It was attended by the Saudi ambassador to China, Turki Al-Madi, the president of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, Dr. Yahya bin Junaid, and Chinese officials. Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. 

Topics: Mandarin language Teaching Chinese Language in Education

