Saudi classical literature translated into Mandarin so the Chinese can see

BEIJING: The Chinese have been given an insight into Saudi classical literature with the help of three books that have been translated into Mandarin.

The three books were presented at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.

The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.

It was attended by the Saudi ambassador to China, Turki Al-Madi, the President of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, Yahya bin Junaid, as well as other Chinese officials.