You are here

  • Home
  • Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform
﻿

Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform

Disney Plus will launch on Nov. 12 and will compete with out streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, HBO Now and soon Apple TV Plus. (AFP/Robyn Beck)
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform

  • The audience of about 6,000 at a convention center adjacent to Disneyland also voiced enthusiasm for another “Star Wars“-related series
  • The new channel will also feature a reboot of popular series ‘Lizzie McGuire’
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

ANAHEIM, Calif: Ewan McGregor is reprising his “Star Wars” role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series, one of the many splashy projects that Disney is banking on to make its new streaming platform competitive.
The as-yet untitled Disney Plus show drew big cheers when it was announced Friday at the D23 Expo fan event, as did a “Lizzie McGuire” reboot with original star Hilary Duff playing a grown-up version of the title character.
The audience of about 6,000 at a convention center adjacent to Disneyland also voiced enthusiasm for another “Star Wars“-related series, “The Mandalorian,” which its producers said is set in an unexplored time for the space saga and features new characters.
Disney Plus had a receptive crowd, with expo attendees lining up to buy discounted subscriptions before the showcase. But it laid out a two-hour banquet of show trailers and stars to further whet fans’ appetite, starting with a performance by cast members of the new “High School Musical” series and appearances by McGregor, Duff, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and others.
“It’s been four years of saying, ‘I don’t know’” when he was asked about the long-discussed Obi-Wan project, McGregor said. “Now I can say, ‘Yes, we’re going to do it.’”




Known currently as ‘Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series,’ starring Ewan McGregor, will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches Nov. 12. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/AFP)

Among the movies set for the streaming service launching Nov. 12: the holiday comedy “Noelle,” starring Kendrick, Bill Hader and Billy Eichner, and a live-action remake of 1955’s animated film “Lady and the Tramp,” with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voicing the canine couple. Yvette Nicole Brown, who hosted the Disney Plus showcase, also stars.
Disney is reaching into its library for the streaming service with classic projects and updates on them, like “Lady and the Tramp.” But it’s also relying on brands that were acquired by Disney, including Marvel, Pixar, Fox’s entertainment businesses, and “Star Wars” home Lucasfilm, making it a formidable newcomer.
“Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk,” derived from Marvel comics, are being developed as live-action series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced. Also coming is “What If...?” an animated series that imagines alternate Marvel universe realities, such as Peggy Carter as Captain America.




 ‘Lizzie McGuire’ starring Hilary Duff (R), will stream exclusively on Disney+. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/AFP)

“Monsters At Work” is a series inspired by the Pixar movie “Monsters, Inc.” with a new cast of monsters and starring Ben Feldman and Aisha Tyler in its voice cast.
Among the other programs for Disney Plus, which is launching with a $7 monthly price tag (pricing to vary outside the United States):
— “Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a Cuban-American girl’s middle-school experience and her path to becoming the US president. Tess Romero plays Elena, with Gina Rodriguez producing and guest-starring as the adult version.
— “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” a National Geographic series in which the actor explores such things as sneakers, ice cream and synchronized swimming.
— “Encore!” from executive producer Bell, which gives former castmates of high school musicals the chance to perform together again and revisit their teenage insecurities.
— “Forky Asks a Question,” with Tony Hale reprising his role from “Toy Story 4” in new Pixar animated shorts about the inquisitive toy.

Topics: Disney Plus star wars Ewan McGregor Hilary Duff

Related

Special 0
Media
What price social media influence?
0
Lifestyle
Stars of the 'The Kitchen' movie talk to Arab News

Saudi classical literature translated into Mandarin so the Chinese can see

Al-Madi expressed his happiness with the important step of translating Saudi literature into Mandarin. (SPA)
Updated 24 August 2019
Arab News

Saudi classical literature translated into Mandarin so the Chinese can see

  • Three books have been translated from Arabic into Mandarin
  • THe books are of Saudi classical literature
Updated 24 August 2019
Arab News

BEIJING: The Chinese have been given an insight into Saudi classical literature with the help of three books that have been translated into Mandarin.

The three books were presented at a ceremony organized by the Beijing Teachers Qualification Publishing House.

The event was held in cooperation with the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge in Riyadh, and the Department of Arabic Language at Beijing University for Foreign Studies.

It was attended by the Saudi ambassador to China, Turki Al-Madi, the President of the Center for Research and Intercommunication Knowledge, Yahya bin Junaid, as well as other Chinese officials.

Topics: Mandarin language Teaching Chinese Language in Education

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Plans afoot to expand teaching of Chinese in Saudi Arabia
0
Science & Technology
Chinese language apps make learning a game

Latest updates

Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform
0
The ‘chosen one’? Trump says never mind
0
North Korea test-fires missiles again after joint drills end
0
Chinese police free detained UK consulate staffer
0
Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.