You are here

  • Home
  • Iran test fires new missile
﻿

Iran test fires new missile

Iran revealed the new Bavar 373 air-defense missile system on Aug. 22, 2019. (File/Iranian Presidency/AFP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Iran test fires new missile

  • Revolutionary Guard commander Major General Hossein Salami said Iran was ‘always in the arena for testing weapon systems
  • Iran displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, surface-to-air missile air defense system on Thursday
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: Iran has test fired a new missile, the commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, said on Saturday, according to the Tasnim news agency.
“Our country is always the arena for testing a variety of defense and strategic systems and these are non-stop movements toward the growth of our deterrent power,” Salami said. “And yesterday was one of the successful days for this nation.”
He did not provide any additional information about the missile.
US President Donald Trump pulled out of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear program last year and stepped up sanctions on Tehran in order to curb its development of ballistic missiles and its support for proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and Iraq. The two countries have been exchanging threats and warnings since then.
Iran shot down a US military surveillance drone in the Gulf with a surface-to-air missile in June, nearly setting off a conflict with the United States. The Islamic Republic says the drone was over its territory, but Washington says it was in international airspace.
Iran displayed what it described as a domestically built long-range, surface-to-air missile air defense system on Thursday.

Topics: Hossein Salami Iran Iran nuclear deal

Related

0
Middle-East
Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey
0
World
France and Britain aim to show unity on Iran as G7 looms

Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

Updated 50 min 49 sec ago
AP

Iranian oil tanker pursued by US says it is going to Turkey

  • The destination set in the ship’s Automatic Identification System is Mesrin, Turkey, but this might not be true
  • The US has a warrant in federal court to seize the ship and has been warning nations not to accept it
Updated 50 min 49 sec ago
AP

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: An Iranian-flagged oil tanker pursued by the US amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington now lists its destination as a port in Turkey.
The crew of the Adrian Darya 1, formerly known as the Grace 1, changed its listed destination in its Automatic Identification System to Mesrin, Turkey, early Saturday.
However, mariners can input any destination into the AIS, so Turkey may not be its true destination.
The ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.com showed the Adrian Darya’s position as just south of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea.
The Adrian Darya was held for weeks off Gibraltar after being seized by authorities there on suspicion of violating EU sanctions on Syria.
The US has a warrant in federal court to seize the ship and has been warning nations not to accept it.

Topics: Iran Iranian tanker

Related

0
Middle-East
Iranian tanker not heading to Greece — Greek prime minister
0
World
US says anyone who allows Iran tanker Adrian Darya I to dock risks sanctions

Latest updates

Iran test fires new missile
0
Egyptian presenter Riham Saeed probed over comments insulting fat people
0
Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform
0
The ‘chosen one’? Trump says never mind
0
North Korea test-fires missiles again after joint drills end
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.