You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka 244 all out in 1st innings of 2nd test vs New Zealand
﻿

Sri Lanka 244 all out in 1st innings of 2nd test vs New Zealand

New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel dives to stop a ball during the day three of the second test cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. (AP/Eranga Jayawardena)
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

Sri Lanka 244 all out in 1st innings of 2nd test vs New Zealand

  • New Zealand batted for two overs and went to lunch on the third day at one run without loss
  • Sri Lanka won the first test by six wickets in Galle and looks to sweep the two-test series
Updated 15 sec ago
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva scored his fifth test century to rally Sri Lanka from trouble and reach a competitive 244 runs in the first innings of the second test against New Zealand on Saturday.
New Zealand batted for two overs and went to lunch on the third day at one run without loss.
De Silva walked in to bat when Sri Lanka was 93 for four and saw quick wickets fall at the other end pushing Sri Lanka to 131 for six. He survived at nine when fast bowler Trent Boult dropped an easy high catch off his own bowling; but he made good his luck and held the Sri Lanka innings together facing 148 deliveries hitting 16 boundaries and a six.
He shared 41 runs with No. 8 batsman Dilruwan Perera (13) and 43 runs with Suranga Lakmal (10) at No.9.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne made 65 while opening the batting.
Sri Lanka resumed day three at 144 for six and left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel trapped Perera lbw for New Zealand’s first breakthrough for the day.
Fast bowler Tim Southee continued his good run from the second day, taking two more wickets to finish with four for 63. Boult had three for 75.
Sri Lanka won the first test by six wickets in Galle and looks to sweep the two-test series.

Topics: Sri Lanka New Zealand Cricket sport

Related

0
Press Review
Eur Asian Times: Cricketer Javed Miandad Threatens Indian with Nuclear Bomb Over Kashmir Dispute
0
Sport
Ravi Shastri reappointed India’s cricket coach

Boult, Southee rattle Sri Lanka in second Test

Updated 23 August 2019
AFP

Boult, Southee rattle Sri Lanka in second Test

  • Weather permitting, extended playing time is planned for the day after only 36.3 overs were possible on Thursday due to rain in the Sri Lankan capital
Updated 23 August 2019
AFP

COLOMBO: Trent Boult and Tim Southee led New Zealand’s charge against Sri Lanka on day two of the rain-hit second Test on Friday, with the host skipper Dimuth Karunaratne’s offering resistance with a half-century.
Boult took two early wickets in one over after Sri Lanka resumed the day on 85 for two at Colombo’s P. Sara Oval, where the start was delayed due to a wet outfield.
Sri Lanka were 144 for six at lunch with Dhananjaya de Silva, on 32, and Dilruwan Perera, on five, at the crease.
Southee, like Boult, also delivered a double-wicket maiden as the duo put on a superb display of seam bowling under overcast conditions.
Boult got overnight batsman Angelo Mathews caught behind for two to reach a landmark of 250 Test wickets — only the third Kiwi bowler to achieve the feat.
He trapped Kusal Perera lbw for nought after just three balls as Sri Lanka slipped to 93-4 and would have been in further trouble had Boult held on to a simple catch from de Silva off his own bowling a few overs later.
Karunaratne also got a lifeline on 61 when Kane Williamson could not grab a tough chance at short mid-wicket off Ajaz Patel.
But the left-hander, who completed his 23rd Test fifty after resuming the day on 49, soon fell, caught behind off Southee for 65.
Southee struck again in the same over to send Niroshan Dickwella trudging back to the pavilion for nought.
Perera then played out the rest of the session with de Silva.
Medium-pace bowler Colin de Grandhomme and spinner William Somerville took a wicket each on the opening day after Sri Lanka elected to bat first.
Weather permitting, extended playing time is planned for the day after only 36.3 overs were possible on Thursday due to rain in the Sri Lankan capital.

Topics: Sri Lanka New Zealand

Related

0
Sport
Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls put New Zealand in a strong position over Pakistan in winner-takes-all Test
0
Sport
‘Legend’ Lasith Malinga too much for England in World Cup shock

Latest updates

Sri Lanka 244 all out in 1st innings of 2nd test vs New Zealand
0
Iran test fires new missile
0
Egyptian presenter Riham Saeed probed over comments insulting fat people
0
Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform
0
The ‘chosen one’? Trump says never mind
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.