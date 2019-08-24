Tear gas fired as Hong Kong riot police, protesters clash

India’s Modi bars opposition from Kashmir visit

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Saturday barred several opposition leaders from visiting the Kashmir region to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the Indian-administered part of the disputed territory that started early this month.

Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where they landed on Saturday. Vineet Punia, an official with the opposition Congress party, says the opposition leaders have returned to New Delhi.

The opposition leaders, representing nine political parties, flew to Srinagar from New Delhi nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old special status guaranteed under India’s constitution and sent thousands of troops to the region.