Tear gas fired as Hong Kong riot police, protesters clash

HONG KONG: Riot police and protesters clashed Saturday afternoon as a stand-off outside a police station descended into violence.
Officers charged with batons out, detaining at least one protester.
The demonstrators retaliated with a barrage of bottles and bamboo poles, as tear gas and pepper spray was fired to disperse them.
