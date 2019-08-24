You are here

  • Home
  • Tear gas fired as Hong Kong riot police, protesters clash
﻿

Tear gas fired as Hong Kong riot police, protesters clash

Protesters react to tear gas fired by police at Kowloon Bay in Hong Kong on August 24, 2019, as demonstrators gather in the latest opposition to a planned extradition law that has since morphed into a wider call for democratic rights in the semi-autonomous city. Riot police and protesters clashed on August 24 as a stand-off outside a police station descended into violence. (AFP)
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

Tear gas fired as Hong Kong riot police, protesters clash

  • The demonstrators retaliated with a barrage of bottles and bamboo poles
  • Tear gas and pepper spray was fired to disperse protesters
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

HONG KONG: Riot police and protesters clashed Saturday afternoon as a stand-off outside a police station descended into violence.
Officers charged with batons out, detaining at least one protester.
The demonstrators retaliated with a barrage of bottles and bamboo poles, as tear gas and pepper spray was fired to disperse them.

Topics: Hong Kong riots

Related

0
World
Beijing says holding UK’s Hong Kong consulate employee

India’s Modi bars opposition from Kashmir visit

Updated 24 August 2019
AP

India’s Modi bars opposition from Kashmir visit

  • Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar
  • The opposition leaders flew to Srinagar from New Delhi nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old special status guaranteed under India’s constitut
Updated 24 August 2019
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Saturday barred several opposition leaders from visiting the Kashmir region to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the Indian-administered part of the disputed territory that started early this month.
Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, where they landed on Saturday. Vineet Punia, an official with the opposition Congress party, says the opposition leaders have returned to New Delhi.
The opposition leaders, representing nine political parties, flew to Srinagar from New Delhi nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old special status guaranteed under India’s constitution and sent thousands of troops to the region.

Topics: India Narendra Modi Kashmir

Related

0
World
Kashmir protesters defy restrictions, clash with security forces
0
World
France presses India to opt for dialogue in Kashmir crisis

Latest updates

Britain sends another warship to Gulf
0
India’s Modi bars opposition from Kashmir visit
0
Yemen officials: Government forces take separatist army camp
0
Bangladesh police shoot dead two Rohingya in refugee camp
0
Macron and Trump agree common goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.