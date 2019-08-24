You are here

  • Home
  • Explosion in Iraq near Shiite mosque kills 3, wounds dozens
﻿

Explosion in Iraq near Shiite mosque kills 3, wounds dozens

Officials said the blast occurred the previous evening on a commercial street in the village of Mussayyib south of Baghdad. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 24 August 2019
AP

Explosion in Iraq near Shiite mosque kills 3, wounds dozens

  • There were 34 people injured in the blast, that also left three dead
  • Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted “gatherings of Shiites”
Updated 24 August 2019
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraqi security officials say a motorcycle rigged with explosives went off near a Shiite mosque south of the capital Baghdad, killing three people and wounding 34.
The officials said Saturday that the blast occurred the previous evening on a commercial street in the village of Mussayyib. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it targeted “gatherings of Shiites” near a Shiite mosque.
Iraq declared victory against Daesh in late 2017, but the group continues to carry out attacks through sleeper cells, particularly in the country’s north.
Iraq’s military announced it started a new operation early Saturday targeting Daesh hideouts and sleeper cells in the western Anbar province.

Topics: Iraq Daesh Iraq Shiites

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Iraq’s Hajj and Umrah chairman commends KSA

Britain sends another warship to Gulf

Updated 24 August 2019

Britain sends another warship to Gulf

  • Tensions have been escalating in the region, with US President Donald Trump in June calling off at the last minute an air strike on Iran over its downing of a US spy drone
  • Britain outraged Iran by seizing one of its tankers — the Grace 1 — on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria
Updated 24 August 2019

LONDON: A third British warship is heading to the Gulf, the Royal Navy announced Saturday, amid heightened tensions in the region.
Britain has already sent the HMS Kent to cover for frigate HMS Montrose while it undergoes maintenance in nearby Bahrain, and is now redirecting the Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender from its mission to the Pacific.
“Wherever the red ensign flies around the world, the UK stands by to protect freedom of navigation whenever is it tested,” said Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
Britain outraged Iran by seizing one of its tankers — the Grace 1 — on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
The HMS Montrose then warned off three Iranian gunboats that UK officials said were trying to “impede” the progress of a British supertanker through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf on July 11.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards stormed and detained the UK-flagged Stena Impero and its 23 crew as they sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on July 20.
The British government subsequently raised the alert level for ships traveling through Iranian waters to three on a three-point scale, indicating a “critical” threat.
Tensions have been escalating in the region, with US President Donald Trump in June calling off at the last minute an air strike on Iran over its downing of a US spy drone.
The HMS Defender sailed from Portsmouth on August 12, alongside HMS Kent, which was also heading to the Gulf to replace the HMS Duncan.
HMS Defender’s commanding officer Richard Hewitt said his boat would “play her part alongside other Royal Navy warships in keeping these essential trade routes secure.”

Topics: HMS DEFENDER Britain Gulf

Related

0
Middle-East
Stena Impero owner met Iran’s Zarif to urge release of UK-flagged ship
0
Middle-East
Australia joins US-led mission to protect Hormuz shipping

Latest updates

Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland
0
Britain sends another warship to Gulf
0
Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir
0
Yemen government takes control of city after separatist clashes
0
Bangladesh police shoot dead two Rohingya in refugee camp
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.