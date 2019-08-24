You are here

﻿

Bashir defense asks Sudan court for bail release

Sudan’s deposed military ruler Omar Al-Bashir sits in a defendant’s cage during his corruption trial in Khartoum on August 24, 2019. (AFP)
Sudan’s deposed military ruler Omar Al-Bashir stands in a defendant’s cage during the opening of his corruption trial in Khartoum on August 19, 2019. (AFP)
Sudan’s deposed military ruler Omar Al-Bashir sits in a defendant’s cage during his corruption trial in Khartoum on August 24, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

Bashir defense asks Sudan court for bail release

  • Bashir, wearing a traditional white gown, sat in the same metal cage he appeared in on Monday when his trial on graft charges opened
  • The former Sudanese leader is also wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague over his role in mass killings in the western region of Darfur
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan’s deposed military ruler Omar Al-Bashir appeared in court Saturday for the second hearing of his corruption trial, during which his defense asked for his release on bail.
Bashir, wearing a traditional white gown, sat in the same metal cage he appeared in on Monday when his trial on graft charges opened.
The judge in Khartoum Saturday heard three witnesses, two of them investigators who searched Bashir’s residency after his ouster and the other a banker.
“We ask the court to release the accused on bail,” Bashir’s lawyer Hashem Abu Bakr said, to which the judge answered he would examine a written request.
After the hearing, as a massive security convoy escorted the 75-year-old Bashir back to prison, two opposing groups of demonstrators had gathered.
One group of a few dozen protesters were chanting slogans for Bashir to face justice not just over corruption but for his role in the the country’s deadly conflicts.
“Bashir is a killer” and “He has to face justice,” chanted some of the demonstrators.
Another smaller group had turned out in support of the deposed Islamist general, who was forced from power by relentless protests in April after 30 years in power.
While the sight of Bashir sitting inside a cage in a courtroom was unthinkable only months ago, many in Sudan and abroad have warned that this trial should not distract from the more serious indictments he faces.
The former Sudanese leader is wanted by the International Criminal Court in The Hague over his role in mass killings in the western region of Darfur.

Britain sends another warship to Gulf

Updated 24 August 2019

Britain sends another warship to Gulf

  • Tensions have been escalating in the region, with US President Donald Trump in June calling off at the last minute an air strike on Iran over its downing of a US spy drone
  • Britain outraged Iran by seizing one of its tankers — the Grace 1 — on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria
Updated 24 August 2019

LONDON: A third British warship is heading to the Gulf, the Royal Navy announced Saturday, amid heightened tensions in the region.
Britain has already sent the HMS Kent to cover for frigate HMS Montrose while it undergoes maintenance in nearby Bahrain, and is now redirecting the Type 45 destroyer HMS Defender from its mission to the Pacific.
“Wherever the red ensign flies around the world, the UK stands by to protect freedom of navigation whenever is it tested,” said Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.
Britain outraged Iran by seizing one of its tankers — the Grace 1 — on July 4 on suspicion it was carrying oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
The HMS Montrose then warned off three Iranian gunboats that UK officials said were trying to “impede” the progress of a British supertanker through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf on July 11.
Iranian Revolutionary Guards stormed and detained the UK-flagged Stena Impero and its 23 crew as they sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on July 20.
The British government subsequently raised the alert level for ships traveling through Iranian waters to three on a three-point scale, indicating a “critical” threat.
Tensions have been escalating in the region, with US President Donald Trump in June calling off at the last minute an air strike on Iran over its downing of a US spy drone.
The HMS Defender sailed from Portsmouth on August 12, alongside HMS Kent, which was also heading to the Gulf to replace the HMS Duncan.
HMS Defender’s commanding officer Richard Hewitt said his boat would “play her part alongside other Royal Navy warships in keeping these essential trade routes secure.”

