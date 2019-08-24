Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt, Jazan

RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed Houthi drones targeting the southwestern Saudi cities of Khamis Mushayt and Jazan on Saturday, coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt were also destroyed on Thursday.

The attack is the latest in a spate of Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia, including 10 drones that hit the Saudi Shaybah natural gas liquefaction plant near the UAE border.

Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition is taking all possible measures and employing best practices to intercept Houthi drones and stop attacks,