You are here

  • Home
  • Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt, Jazan
﻿

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt, Jazan

The Arab coalition destroyed Houthi drones targeting the southwestern Saudi cities of Khamis Mushayt and Jazan on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Arab coalition destroys Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt, Jazan

  • Two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt were also destroyed on Thursday
  • Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition is taking all possible measures and employing best practices to intercept Houthi drones
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Arab coalition destroyed Houthi drones targeting the southwestern Saudi cities of Khamis Mushayt and Jazan on Saturday, coalition spokesperson Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.

Two Houthi drones targeting Khamis Mushayt were also destroyed on Thursday. 

The attack is the latest in a spate of Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabia, including 10 drones that hit the Saudi Shaybah natural gas liquefaction plant near the UAE border.

Arab Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said the coalition is taking all possible measures and employing best practices to intercept Houthi drones and stop attacks,

Topics: Jazan Khamis Mushayt Houthis drone

Related

Developing 0
Middle-East
US military drone shot down in Yemen
Update 0
Middle-East
Yemen coalition strikes caves used by Houthis to store missiles and drones

Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims

The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health. (SPA)
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

Health Ministry treats 649,690 Hajj pilgrims

  • For the first time this year, the ministry used robotic technology for medical consultations, which gave hospitals in Mina remote access to consultants in micro specialties
Updated 24 August 2019
SPA

RIYADH: The Ministry of Health has revealed specialized services provided by its hospitals and health centers in Makkah, Madinah and holy sites for pilgrims during Hajj.
The ministry said that the number of pilgrims who received treatment in hospitals and health centers reached 649,690.
The number of participants in serving pilgrims this year reached 30,000 employees of the Ministry of Health, while 25 hospitals were prepared in Makkah and Madinah, with a total capacity of 5,000 beds.
For the first time this year, the ministry used robotic technology for medical consultations, which gave hospitals in Mina remote access to consultants in micro specialties. 

Topics: Hajj 2019

Related

0
Lifestyle
How Hajj has inspired art and literature through the ages
Special 0
Pakistan
Hajj pilgrims return home in Pakistan to hero’s welcome 

Latest updates

Yemen officials: Government forces take separatist army camp
0
Bangladesh police shoot dead two Rohingya in refugee camp
0
Macron and Trump agree common goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapon
0
Tunisia media mogul still candidate despite arrest: commission
0
Flights suspended at Libya airport after rocket fire
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.