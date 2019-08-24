You are here

  • Home
  • Flights suspended at Libya airport after rocket fire
﻿

Flights suspended at Libya airport after rocket fire

Passengers wait for their flights at the Mitiga International Airport in Libya's capital Tripoli on August 24, 2019, after a rocket hit the airport which suspended flights. (AFP)
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

Flights suspended at Libya airport after rocket fire

  • After a pause of several hours flights resumed around midday
  • Mitiga is a former military air base that has been used by civilian traffic since Tripoli international airport suffered severe damage
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

TRIPOLI: Flights were temporarily suspended Saturday at the Libyan capital’s sole functioning airport after it was hit by a rocket as two civilian flights were landing, airport authorities said.
“Flights are suspended until further notice due to rocket fire,” the Mitiga airport said on its Facebook page.
After a pause of several hours flights resumed around midday, airport authorities announced in a later post.
Located east of Tripoli, Mitiga is a former military air base that has been used by civilian traffic since Tripoli international airport suffered severe damage during fighting in 2014.
Authorities said a rocket hit just as two flights were landing — a Buraq Air flight from Istanbul and a Libyan Airlines flight inbound from Medina in Saudi Arabia carrying over 200 passengers, including pilgrims returning from Makkah.
Mitiga has previously been targeted in fighting between the Tripoli-based UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and forces loyal to eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar.
Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army launched an offensive on April 4 to conquer Tripoli.
The two sides have since been embroiled in a stalemate on the capital’s southern outskirts and Haftar’s forces have allegedly repeatedly targeted Mitiga.
The origin of Saturday’s rocket fire was not confirmed but the GNA forces blamed Haftar’s forces.
The blast damaged a sidewalk outside the airport terminal and left cars parked nearby riddled with shrapnel, an AFP photographer at the scene said.
The UN mission in Libya said it is concerned by the “growing frequency” of these attacks, which have come close to hitting civilian aircraft.
Since April, the fighting has killed at least 1,093 people and wounded 5,752, while some 120,000 others have been displaced, according to the World Health Organization.
Libya has been mired in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.

Topics: Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
Young Libyans chose danger at sea over peril at home
0
Middle-East
Libyan navy says more than 300 migrants rescued

Algeria’s culture minister resigns after deadly concert stampede

Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

Algeria’s culture minister resigns after deadly concert stampede

  • On Friday, Algeria’s PM fired the head of ONDA, the public authority in charge of organizing concerts
  • Thursday night’s stampede killed five people aged between 13 and 22
Updated 24 August 2019
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria’s Culture Minister Meriem Merdaci resigned Saturday, following the deaths of five young music fans in a stampede at a packed concert by rapper Soolking in the capital, the president’s office announced.
It said Merdaci handed her resignation to interim president Abdelkader Bensalah “who accepted it.”
On Friday, prime minister Noureddine Bedoui fired the head of ONDA (the National Office of Copyright and Neighbouring Rights), the public authority in charge of organizing concerts. An investigation has been opened.
Thursday night’s stampede that killed five people aged between 13 and 22 came as fans thronged an entrance of the August-20 Stadium in Algiers where France-based Soolking was performing.
The 29-year-old is a major star in the North African country, his song “La Liberte” (Freedom) becoming a mainstay of anti-government protests that entered their seventh month on Friday.

Topics: Algeria soolking Meriem Merdaci

Related

0
Middle-East
Five people killed in stampede at Algiers rap concert
0
Middle-East
Algeria court orders arrest of former ministers

Latest updates

Algeria’s culture minister resigns after deadly concert stampede
0
Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland
0
Britain sends another warship to Gulf
0
Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir
0
Yemen government takes control of city after separatist clashes
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.