You are here

  • Home
  • Macron and Trump agree common goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons
﻿

Macron and Trump agree common goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

US President Donald Trump (L) sits to lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, south-west France on August 24, 2019, on the first day of the annual G7 Summit. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Macron and Trump agree common goal is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons

  • The two leaders met at the ornate Hotel du Palais in the Atlantic resort of Biarritz, the G7 venue
  • Trump said on Saturday he expected the G7 summit in France this weekend to accomplish a lot
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that the US and France agreed that their common goal was to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Al Arabiya reported. 

Macron made the comment after he hosted his US counterpart Donald Trump for a previously unscheduled lunch on Saturday ahead of the official opening of the G7 summit in southwest France. 
The two leaders met at the ornate Hotel du Palais in the Atlantic resort of Biarritz, the G7 venue, just a day after Trump reiterated his threat of tariffs against French wine over a new French tax on the largest US tech companies.

Later, a French presidency official said that Macron and Trump have found "points of convergence" on subjects including trade, Iran's nuclear programme and the wildfires consuming large parts of the Amazon.

Trump said on Saturday he expected the G7 summit in France this weekend to accomplish a lot, adding he had a special relationship with Macron even if they had their differences.
"We actually have a lot in common, Emmanuel and I. We have been friends for a long time. Every once in a while we go at it a little bit, not very much. We get along very well, we have a very good relationship. I think I can say a special relationship," he said.

The meeting of the Group of Seven nations: Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US is taking place in the beach resort town of Biarritz. 

 

 

 

Topics: French President Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump G7

Related

0
World
France and Britain aim to show unity on Iran as G7 looms
0
Middle-East
Macron says will meet Iranians before G7 summit

Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir

Updated 53 min 57 sec ago
AP

Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir

  • Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar
  • On the Pakistani side of Kashmir, police stopped hundreds of journalists from symbolically trying to cross the highly militarized border
Updated 53 min 57 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s government on Saturday barred several opposition leaders from visiting Indian-administered Kashmir to assess the situation created by a massive security crackdown in the region that started early this month.
Authorities sent the opposition leaders back to New Delhi after they waited for several hours at the airport in Srinagar, the main city in the region, said Vineet Punia, an official with the opposition Congress party. He said the opposition leaders had returned to New Delhi.
On the Pakistani side of Kashmir, police stopped hundreds of journalists from symbolically trying to cross the highly militarized border into Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The Indian opposition leaders, representing nine political parties, flew to Srinagar from New Delhi nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old special status guaranteed under India’s constitution. The government followed the move with an intense crackdown including a media blackout and backed by thousands of troops.
The opposition leaders included Rahul Gandhi of the Congress party, Sitaram Yechury of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Sharad Yadav of Janata Dal (United) and Majeed Memon of the National Conference.
Authorities on Friday had advised them against visiting the region, citing a sensitive law and order situation. But there was no official comment on Saturday on disallowing the opposition leaders from visiting Srinagar and other parts of the region.
“We are not going to disturb peace there,” Majeed Memon of the Nationalist Congress Party told reporters in New Delhi before boarding the flight to Srinagar.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Congress party leader, said part of the reason for the visit was to look into the government’s claims that normalcy is returning to the region. “We are going to assess the situation there and find out the ground reality,” he said.
The changes in Indian-controlled Kashmir’s status allow anyone to buy land in the territory, which some Kashmiris fear could mean an influx of Hindus who would change the region’s culture and demographics.
Indian authorities are gradually easing restrictions, allowing some businesses to reopen in Srinagar and other places. Landline phone service has been restored in some areas. Officials also say they have opened grade schools, but both student and teacher attendance has been sparse.
Also Saturday, Pakistani police prevented hundreds of journalists from crossing into Indian-controlled Kashmir.
The journalists’ leader, Zafeer Baba, said the protest was an attempt to report on the situation in Kashmir. Journalists from Islamabad and other cities also traveled to Muzaffarabad to take part in the protest.
Local Kashmiris joined the journalists’ protest, chanting slogans against what they said was “Indian oppression” and in solidarity with Kashmiris.
Pakistani police officer Arshad Naqvi said the journalists’ vehicles were stopped around 7 kilometers (4 miles) from the Line of Control, which divides the Himalayan region.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he spoke by phone with UN Secretary General António Guterres and discussed alleged human rights violations by India and the security situation in Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Kashmir is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety. The nuclear-armed archrivals have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

Topics: India Narendra Modi Kashmir

Related

0
World
Kashmir protesters defy restrictions, clash with security forces
0
World
France presses India to opt for dialogue in Kashmir crisis

Latest updates

Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland
0
Britain sends another warship to Gulf
0
Indian authorities bar opposition from visiting Kashmir
0
Yemen government takes control of city after separatist clashes
0
Bangladesh police shoot dead two Rohingya in refugee camp
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.