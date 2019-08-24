Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland

LONDON: A Syrian student in the UK who failed her English GCSE exams has gone viral with a poem she wrote about her homeland.

Ftoun Abou Kerech wrote “The Doves of Damascus” shortly after arriving in the UK aged 14, in which she writes about the sadness she felt about leaving Syria and what made it special to her.

Her teacher, Kate Clanchy — who is also an award-winning poet herself — posted it on Twitter and it was quickly picked up and praised by social media users.

Clanchy, speaking to the UK’s The Times newspaper, said she posted the poem in frustration that the current GCSE system did not recognize “literary talent and imaginative use of language.”

She said: “The new GCSE is the last straw in a bundle of shallow thinking.

“It is over-determined syllabuses and bullying of teachers which has been getting heavier for a long, long time,” she added.

Syrian student Kerech achieved a 4 in her English Language exam, but 5 is considered a good pass.

Her poem was picked up by notable authors like Joanne Harris, author of Chocolat, and Sir Philip Pullman — author of His Dark Materials — who hailed the student as a “talent.”



The Doves of Damascus

I lost my country and everything I

had before.

And now

I cannot remember for sure

the soft of the snow in my country.

I cannot remember

the feel of the damp air in summer.

Sometimes I think I remember

the smell of the jasmine

as I walked down the street

And sometimes autumn

With its orange and scarlet leaves

Flying in the high Damascus sky.

And I am sure I remember

my grandmother’s roof garden,

its vines, its sweet red grapes,

The mint she grew in crates for tea.

I remember the birds, the doves

of Damascus. I remember

how they scattered. I remember

Trying to catch them.