Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland

﻿

Ftoun Abou Kerech wrote “The Doves of Damascus” shortly after arriving in the UK aged 14, in which she writes about the sadness she felt about leaving Syria. (Twitter: @KateClanchy1)
  • Ftoun Abou Kerech wrote “The Doves of Damascus” shortly after arriving in the UK
LONDON: A Syrian student in the UK who failed her English GCSE exams has gone viral with a poem she wrote about her homeland.
Ftoun Abou Kerech wrote “The Doves of Damascus” shortly after arriving in the UK aged 14, in which she writes about the sadness she felt about leaving Syria and what made it special to her.
Her teacher, Kate Clanchy — who is also an award-winning poet herself — posted it on Twitter and it was quickly picked up and praised by social media users.
Clanchy, speaking to the UK’s The Times newspaper, said she posted the poem in frustration that the current GCSE system did not recognize “literary talent and imaginative use of language.”

She said: “The new GCSE is the last straw in a bundle of shallow thinking.
“It is over-determined syllabuses and bullying of teachers which has been getting heavier for a long, long time,” she added.
Syrian student Kerech achieved a 4 in her English Language exam, but 5 is considered a good pass.
Her poem was picked up by notable authors like Joanne Harris, author of Chocolat, and Sir Philip Pullman — author of His Dark Materials — who hailed the student as a “talent.”
 

 

 

— — —

The Doves of Damascus

I lost my country and everything I
had before.

And now
I cannot remember for sure
the soft of the snow in my country.
I cannot remember
the feel of the damp air in summer.

Sometimes I think I remember
the smell of the jasmine
as I walked down the street

And sometimes autumn
With its orange and scarlet leaves
Flying in the high Damascus sky.

And I am sure I remember
my grandmother’s roof garden,
its vines, its sweet red grapes,
The mint she grew in crates for tea.

I remember the birds, the doves
of Damascus. I remember
how they scattered. I remember
Trying to catch them.

Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform

Updated 24 August 2019
AP

Obi-Wan, Lizzie McGuire join new Disney Plus platform

  • The audience of about 6,000 at a convention center adjacent to Disneyland also voiced enthusiasm for another “Star Wars“-related series
  • The new channel will also feature a reboot of popular series ‘Lizzie McGuire’
Updated 24 August 2019
AP

ANAHEIM, Calif: Ewan McGregor is reprising his “Star Wars” role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new series, one of the many splashy projects that Disney is banking on to make its new streaming platform competitive.
The as-yet untitled Disney Plus show drew big cheers when it was announced Friday at the D23 Expo fan event, as did a “Lizzie McGuire” reboot with original star Hilary Duff playing a grown-up version of the title character.
The audience of about 6,000 at a convention center adjacent to Disneyland also voiced enthusiasm for another “Star Wars“-related series, “The Mandalorian,” which its producers said is set in an unexplored time for the space saga and features new characters.
Disney Plus had a receptive crowd, with expo attendees lining up to buy discounted subscriptions before the showcase. But it laid out a two-hour banquet of show trailers and stars to further whet fans’ appetite, starting with a performance by cast members of the new “High School Musical” series and appearances by McGregor, Duff, Kristen Bell, Anna Kendrick and others.
“It’s been four years of saying, ‘I don’t know’” when he was asked about the long-discussed Obi-Wan project, McGregor said. “Now I can say, ‘Yes, we’re going to do it.’”

Known currently as ‘Untitled Obi-Wan Kenobi Series,’ starring Ewan McGregor, will stream exclusively on Disney+, which launches Nov. 12. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/AFP)

Among the movies set for the streaming service launching Nov. 12: the holiday comedy “Noelle,” starring Kendrick, Bill Hader and Billy Eichner, and a live-action remake of 1955’s animated film “Lady and the Tramp,” with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux voicing the canine couple. Yvette Nicole Brown, who hosted the Disney Plus showcase, also stars.
Disney is reaching into its library for the streaming service with classic projects and updates on them, like “Lady and the Tramp.” But it’s also relying on brands that were acquired by Disney, including Marvel, Pixar, Fox’s entertainment businesses, and “Star Wars” home Lucasfilm, making it a formidable newcomer.
“Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight” and “She-Hulk,” derived from Marvel comics, are being developed as live-action series for Disney Plus, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced. Also coming is “What If...?” an animated series that imagines alternate Marvel universe realities, such as Peggy Carter as Captain America.

 ‘Lizzie McGuire’ starring Hilary Duff (R), will stream exclusively on Disney+. (Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/AFP)

“Monsters At Work” is a series inspired by the Pixar movie “Monsters, Inc.” with a new cast of monsters and starring Ben Feldman and Aisha Tyler in its voice cast.
Among the other programs for Disney Plus, which is launching with a $7 monthly price tag (pricing to vary outside the United States):
— “Diary of a Female President,” a comedy series about a Cuban-American girl’s middle-school experience and her path to becoming the US president. Tess Romero plays Elena, with Gina Rodriguez producing and guest-starring as the adult version.
— “The World According to Jeff Goldblum,” a National Geographic series in which the actor explores such things as sneakers, ice cream and synchronized swimming.
— “Encore!” from executive producer Bell, which gives former castmates of high school musicals the chance to perform together again and revisit their teenage insecurities.
— “Forky Asks a Question,” with Tony Hale reprising his role from “Toy Story 4” in new Pixar animated shorts about the inquisitive toy.

