Cloud games’ ‘moment of truth’ as Google looks to zap rivals

Window on the gaming world: A visitor at a Sony Playstation booth at the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne. (AFP)
  • Digital giant sets out to convert hardcore gamers and revolutionize $135bn market
COLOGNE: Urging fans to plunge into a virtual high-res surround sound universe of extraordinary games, Google hopes its cloud-based Stadia platform will take the world by storm on its November launch. The US digital behemoth unveiled details of its nascent streaming video platform at this week’s Gamescom trade fair in Cologne in the hope it can gain traction among hardcore gamers to zap past other providers of existing gaming fare. Gamescom, styling itself the biggest event in the European gaming industry, is a sizeable window on the state of play in a mushrooming market worth an estimated $135 billion globally last year, according to analysts, with mobile platforms accounting for about half.
Stadia, details on which first publicly emerged in June at E3, the world’s premier event for computer and video games, offers as its USP the chance for users to play their favourite game on a range of platforms in high-resolution quality on different media from smart TV to console or smart phone.
That presages something of a gaming revolution.
“People have been talking about cloud gaming for 10 years — we are on the third generation of actors. The signals have not yet turned green, but Google has got solid enough guts to try it. We’ve never been so close,” says Laurent Michaud, director of studies at French digital market consultancy Idate.
Gamescom represents a chance for some hands-on experience and the brand’s huge logo, plus its battalion of hostesses on its stand are helping to pull in the curious as they compare relative attractions with rivals led by Sony’s Playstation and Microsoft’s Xbox.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai explained at E3 in Los Angeles the idea is “to build a game platform for everyone” following an initial rollout in 14 countries using a subscription model after an initial bundled hardware purchase. Some games will be free and others will require payment. Even so, the Gamescom evidence after Monday’s opening suggested interest had yet to hit the heights of neighbouring stands Nintendo or Konami — the latter being the developer of Pro Evolution Soccer’s latest gambit PES 2020.
“I find their concept interesting, but I have doubts as to their capacity to guarantee good connectivity,” commented stand visitor Rishil Kuta, 22. The keen console user said that he would nevertheless be “ready to pay” a premium for a “stable” product.

FASTFACT

Gamescom is Europe’s largest gaming fair

Not sharing that opinion was Steven Mertes, 28, who said he did not see himself as ready to log off from his PC or close his console “which propose games of much better quality.”
“I have always been used to playing on a computer — it’s much more comfortable,” he said.
Whichever way the cloud gaming cards fall, the race is on to hook players, especially the hardcore ones, for next-generation gameplay.
“The most difficult gamers to convince will be the ‘hardcore gamers.’ They may not be as numerous as occasional players, but they are the ones who count. If they don’t go to a platform things could be difficult,” said Michaud.
The hardcore brigade tend to be willing to pay out for the rig and content they want, but are often highly attached to their favoured support environment, be it console or PC-based.
Beyond the task of converting gamers to Stadia, Google must address various technical obstacles that go with the territory of developing cloud gaming.
Although Stadia is promising 4K high resolution at 60 frames per second for minimal time lag, it remains to be seen how the platform can persuade players who may not have suitably adapted screens along with fibre optic broadband or 4G connections to subscribe.
“We have a small doubt on the development of cloud gaming,” said Wandrille Pruvot, CEO of Xtra Life, a cloud-based apps manager for Apple.
“The challenge will notably be technical as the better the resolution, the greater the need for a quality Internet network.

Topics: Google

In praise of the big pixel: Gaming is having a retro moment

A boy plays the ‘Pacman’ retro game at the Gamescom gaming fair, the largest in Europe. (AFP)
  • For some old school gamers, it’s a welcome blast from the past
COLOGNE: Clunky games consoles with blobby pixels might not be the latest thing — but they’re still cool even if you’re no longer at school.
Video games producers plying their wares at Gamescom this week in Cologne may primarily be out to push the frontiers of high-tech and virtual reality as they eye a bigger slice of a booming market.
But their commercial antennae are sufficently honed to realize numerous hands on the joystick belong to gamers for whom retro hasn’t so much come back as never gone away.
That much was evident from the interest shown toward those who brought along vintage hardware which the uninitiated might have thought had long been left to gather dust in the attic.
So-called “retrogaming” — digging out favorite classic games of yesteryear to be played on equally aging hardware — is right on trend at Gamescom, Europe’s gaming fair.
That much is clear from seeing a sea of enraptured faces as visitors drool over machines from right back in the early days — including the kind of machines once a staple in cafes and arcades.
For some old school gamers, it’s a welcome blast from the past.
For others the past is their present, be it indulging original vintage passions on old machines, ‘emulating’ a game simulated on a new machine or ‘porting’ to enjoy old content on new hardware.
“It reminds me of my childhood and today I realize that the games in those days could also be complex,” said Jackye Mueller, a 21-year-old student trying to snaffle virtual bananas while playing old favorite Donkey Kong on a Super Nintendo.
Nearby, a father is waxing lyrical on the attractions of another classic game, “Pong,” to his young son.
The arcade game, launched in 1972, involves each player manipulating a virtual cursor-like tennis ‘racquet’ to ping the ball back across a screen of simple 2D graphics.
“Retro is everywhere — in films, music, cars, clothes. So why not games?” asks Christian Gleinser, creator of a cohort of new games which work on computers ‘boasting’ 1980s graphics.
“People like to have fun among friends and appreciate the ease of use, the short charging times and even the old pixels,” he said.
What is striking is how the rising retro trend has lifted the average gamer age as veterans who got the bug in the 1980s and 1990s pass on their memories and old-time savvy to youngsters, often their own, even as the latter more often than not are coming to the genre via shiny and new hardware.

Topics: Clunky

