ENERGY RECAP: Iranian crude exports plummet

An Iranian flag flutters on board the Adrian Darya oil tanker, formerly known as Grace 1, off the coast of Gibraltar on August 18, 2019. (AFP)
  • US President Donald Trump and top White House officials dismissed concerns that US economic growth may be faltering, yet we still see a bearish forward view on the market from OPEC and the International Energy Agency
Brent crude edged closer to the $60 (SR2225) barrier over the course of the week, finishing at $59.34 per barrel while WTI deteriorated slightly to $54.17 per barrel. Prices remain relatively stable on a week to week basis and continued to move in a narrow band.
Still, oil futures speculators were broad-based sellers last week as the uncertainty over the outlook for global economic growth and future demand continued to take its toll.
US crude oil inventories declined by 2.7 million barrels and the US rig count also slipped below 1,000 for first time since May 2017.
A second drone attack on a Saudi Arabian oil field within three months brought geopolitical risks back into focus, displacing recession worries and concerns about lower oil demand growth.
Even if concerns about an economic recession continued to weigh on crude prices, the US-China trade dispute has shown that this has not hurt demand as much as feared.
Instead, China has chalked up new record levels of oil imports every month.
US President Donald Trump and top White House officials dismissed concerns that US economic growth may be faltering, yet we still see a bearish forward view on the market from OPEC and the International Energy Agency.
That appears largely driven by the view held by some economists that a trade dispute could lead to a global recession that will lead to a drop in oil demand growth, The US Department of State said that sanctions caused Iranian crude exports to fall to about 100,000 bpd in July, down from roughly 2.5 million bpd a year earlier.
By zeroing out these oil exports, the US is disrupting about $50 billion in annual revenue to the Iranian regime. It is also unclear if these remaining barrels are condensate only, which is a kind of ultra-light crude oil that is produced from natural gas fields.

Faisal Faeq is an energy and oil marketing adviser. He was formerly with OPEC and Saudi Aramco. Twitter:@faisalfaeq

Lebanon’s credit ratings show reform urgency

Beirut is struggling to deal with waste and corruption in its public finances. (Reuters)
  • Fitch warns Beirut needs major capital inflows to fund twin budget and current account deficits
BEIRUT: Lebanon is committed to economic reforms and will overcome its crisis, the finance minister said after Fitch downgraded the country’s credit rating to CCC while S&P kept it
at B-/B. Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said the ratings reports showed the urgency for reform, which the government has long put off. “There should be no slacking for a single moment,” he told Reuters. Lebanon is grappling with one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens at 150 percent of GDP and years of low economic growth. Government finances, riddled with corruption and waste, are strained by a bloated public sector, debt-servicing costs and subsidizing the state-power producer.
Lebanese leaders have warned of financial crisis without changes. The impetus to enact reforms has grown with the slowdown of deposits into its banking sector, a critical source of finance for the state.
The government is now trying to put public finances on a more sustainable path with a deficit cut in the 2019 budget and a plan to fix the state-run power sector, which bleeds funds while inflicting daily power cuts on Lebanese. Fitch said its downgrade of the country’s credit rating to CCC from B- reflected “intensifying pressure on Lebanon’s financing model and increasing risks to the government’s debt servicing capacity.” Lebanon requires substantial capital inflows to fund its large twin budget and current account deficits, it added.
“We will deal responsibly with the reports,” Khalil said. “We are confident we will be able to get out of the crisis.”
S&P Global affirmed Lebanon’s credit rating at B-/B and said the outlook remains negative. It considers Lebanon’s foreign exchange reserves sufficient to service government debt in the “near term.”
The report said it expects Lebanon to make progress on reforms to improve investor confidence given the weakness of foreign currency inflows. However it said it too could lower its rating in the coming 6 to 12 months if banks deposits and central bank foreign exchange reserves continue to fall.

150% - Lebanon has one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens at 150 percent of GDP

“Continued weakness in foreign currency inflows and the use of (the central bank’s foreign exchange) reserves to meet government debt-service could test the country’s ability to maintain the currency peg,” the report said. The Lebanese pound is pegged to the dollar. Moody’s downgraded Lebanon’s rating to Caa1 in January.
Markets have been pricing in the risk of a sovereign credit rating downgrade in recent days.
The latest downgrade would have no “material impact” on investor holdings of Lebanon’s bonds as the debt was already rated non-investment grade, said Jan Dehn, head of research at emerging markets investment manager Ashmore Group. “The government has done more on the reform side than many Lebanese governments in the past.”
Economists have questioned whether the government’s efforts were enough to meet its goals. The IMF said last month the deficit would likely be well above the government’s target of 7.6 percent of national output. In 2018, it was over 11 percent.
Nassib Ghobril, chief economist at Byblos Bank, said the current situation should be a “wake-up call” for politicians to form a credible plan that would result in an investment grade rating.
Ghobril said cutting the deficit was a good step, but the government must do more to trim expenditures instead of “the easy way out” by raising taxes and fees. “They have to restructure the public sector; they have to fight tax and customs evasion, not in words but in actions.”

