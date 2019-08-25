You are here

Lead roles for Saudi stars as Okaz Nights concerts begin

Photo supplied
Photo supplied
Photo supplied
Photo supplied
Arab News

• Abadi Al-Johar and Dalia Mubarak shine in wonderful musical evening

  • Abadi Al-Johar and Dalia Mubarak shine in wonderful musical evening
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

TAIF: The Okaz Nights series of concerts began with a wonderful evening featuring Saudi stars Abadi Al-Johar and Dalia Mubarak at the Okaz Main Theater, which has been given a new look.

The concerts are part of Taif Season, which is presenting events throughout August. The concert with Al-Johar and Mubarak, which sold out quickly, was well received by the audience of more than 2,500.

The evening began at 9.30 p.m. with a collection of new and old songs from Mubarak, supported by 27 musicians. Al-Johar then greeted her with beautiful and famous songs.

Emirati singer Hussain Al-Jasmi also performed at the theater, which will host Syrian musical artist Asala Nasri on Aug. 28 and Ahlam Al-Shamsi on Aug. 30.

Topics: TAIF SEASON Souk Okaz

Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland

Updated 24 August 2019
Arab News

Syrian student who failed GCSE English exam praised for poem about homeland

  • Ftoun Abou Kerech wrote "The Doves of Damascus" shortly after arriving in the UK
Updated 24 August 2019
Arab News

LONDON: A Syrian student in the UK who failed her English GCSE exams has gone viral with a poem she wrote about her homeland.
Ftoun Abou Kerech wrote “The Doves of Damascus” shortly after arriving in the UK aged 14, in which she writes about the sadness she felt about leaving Syria and what made it special to her.
Her teacher, Kate Clanchy — who is also an award-winning poet herself — posted it on Twitter and it was quickly picked up and praised by social media users.
Clanchy, speaking to the UK’s The Times newspaper, said she posted the poem in frustration that the current GCSE system did not recognize “literary talent and imaginative use of language.”

She said: “The new GCSE is the last straw in a bundle of shallow thinking.
“It is over-determined syllabuses and bullying of teachers which has been getting heavier for a long, long time,” she added.
Syrian student Kerech achieved a 4 in her English Language exam, but 5 is considered a good pass.
Her poem was picked up by notable authors like Joanne Harris, author of Chocolat, and Sir Philip Pullman — author of His Dark Materials — who hailed the student as a “talent.”
 

 

 

— — —

The Doves of Damascus

I lost my country and everything I
had before.

And now
I cannot remember for sure
the soft of the snow in my country.
I cannot remember
the feel of the damp air in summer.

Sometimes I think I remember
the smell of the jasmine
as I walked down the street

And sometimes autumn
With its orange and scarlet leaves
Flying in the high Damascus sky.

And I am sure I remember
my grandmother’s roof garden,
its vines, its sweet red grapes,
The mint she grew in crates for tea.

I remember the birds, the doves
of Damascus. I remember
how they scattered. I remember
Trying to catch them.

Topics: art culture poetry UK Syria

