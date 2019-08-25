You are here

Daesh mortar attack on soccer field kills 6 in Iraq

A car drives near a flag belonging to Islamic State militants at the end of a bridge in southern Kirkuk, August 23, 2014. (Reuters)
Updated 25 August 2019
AP

  • The attack occurred late Saturday in the village of Daquq
  • The area of the attack is controlled by the Popular Mobilization Forces
BAGHDAD: Police in Iraq say Daesh militants have fired mortar rounds at a soccer field near a Shiite shrine, killing six civilians and wounding nine others.
The attack occurred late Saturday in the village of Daquq, in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk province, as people were exercising.
Police officials confirmed the attack, speaking on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
The area of the attack, southeast of the city of Kirkuk, is controlled by Iran-supported militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces.
Daesh, which once ruled a self-styled Islamic caliphate sprawling across Iraq and Syria, no longer controls territory in either country but has continued to stage sporadic attacks.

