Umrah Forum and Exhibition kicks off on Monday

JEDDAH: The Umrah Forum and Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, will commence on Monday in Jeddah under the sponsorship of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
The event will last for three days at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center.
Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat said that the Umrah Forum and Exhibition will hold more than 22 workshops and training seminars carried out by pilgrim services experts. 160 companies and service operators in the sector will showcase their latest innovations and products offered to worshippers.
Mashat added that the Umrah Forum and Exhibition will involve partnership agreements between providers of logistic services and Umrah service companies.
He said that the event aims to meet the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan by providing the best services to pilgrims.
The exhibition is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors.
