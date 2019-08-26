You are here

  • Home
  • Costco to open first store in China tomorrow
﻿

Costco to open first store in China tomorrow

A staff member checks items at a Costco store during a media day in Shanghai ahead of its official opening on Tuesday. (AFP)
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

Costco to open first store in China tomorrow

  • Local competitors ‘stealing ground with popular homegrown retailers’
Updated 5 sec ago
AFP

SHANGHAI: The US retail giant Costco is diving into the thorny area of food retail in China with its first store opening this week, but analysts warn it faces a tough ride as it looks to succeed where a series of international retailers have failed. The move also comes at a challenging time with Beijing and Washington engaged in a tense trade war that has seen them swap punitive tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of two-way trade.
China has proved a brutal battleground for overseas food retailers in recent years, with many failing to understand consumer habits and tastes as well as local competitors building a stronger presence.
In June, French supermarket giant Carref

BACKGROUND

China has proved a brutal battleground for overseas food retailers in recent years, with many failing to understand consumer habits and tastes as well as local competitors building a stronger presence.

our agreed to sell 80 percent of its China business to domestic giant Suning after repeated losses.
And German wholesaler Metro is in the process of selling its operations to a local bidder and British grocery giant Tesco pulled out of the Chinese market in 2014.
“The Chinese market is very complicated and requires retailers to innovate and localize,” said Jason Yu, general manager of Kantar Worldpanel China.
But Costco thinks it can avoid the malaise that has plagued others with its “no-frills approach” and bulk-buy strategy.
The retailer will throw open its doors on Tuesday, five years after making its first online foray into China through Alibaba’s cross-border e-commerce platform Tmall Global.
Richard Zhang, Costco’s senior vice president for Asia, told AFP they had a “conservative” goal to sign up at least 100,000 new members for the new store, which is in a suburban district of Shanghai with a 2 million-strong population.
And Zhang said they had taken time to make sure that consumers in China knew their brand and the market was mature enough.
Costco will be targeting China’s affluent growing middle class, who know the brand from international travels.
However, analysts warned that local competitors are stealing ground with popular homegrown retailers such as Alibaba’s bricks-and-mortar Hema stores integrating online and offline shopping.
“Local retailers are reaching out to customers via all distribution channels while foreign retailers are not so flexible to adapt to new situations,” said Yu.
“The old way of a large and all-inclusive hypermarket doesn’t work in China.”
Chih-yuan Wang, retail research director at Mintel China Reports, warned that many foreign retailers adapted too slowly and “still didn’t catch up with China’s rapid ecommerce craze where customers go shopping on mobile phones.”
“The cost of (later) building a home delivery service is very high and may affect Costco’s basic strategy to provide the lowest available prices,” he said.
Costco’s big rival, membership-based warehouse Sam’s Club from Walmart, has over two decades of history in China and is still on the expansion trail with plans to reach 40 stores by the end of next year.
But Zhang said the fact that Chinese consumers are already familiar with a membership supermarket model could work to Costco’s advantage.
“Chinese consumers are ready to pay for a membership card that grants them an exclusive privilege to buy at a warehouse store, it’s not a new concept in the country,” said Zhang. “A mature market saves us efforts in educating customers.”

Topics: costco China

Related

0
Business & Economy
Saudi index drops amid global weakness, Aldar tumbles in Abu Dhabi
0
Business & Economy
Squabbles erupt as G7 leaders open summit in French resort

Saudi index drops amid global weakness, Aldar tumbles in Abu Dhabi

Updated 25 August 2019
Reuters

Saudi index drops amid global weakness, Aldar tumbles in Abu Dhabi

Updated 25 August 2019
Reuters

DUBAI: Most Middle East markets dropped on Sunday amid thin trading volumes, mirroring a tumble in global stocks last week and weighed down by sliding oil prices. 
Brent crude futures fell 58 cents on Friday, or 1%, to settle at $59.34 a barrel, while Wall Street stocks tumbled after President Donald Trump told U.S. companies to look at alternatives to China for manufacturing, following Chinese retaliatory tariffs on American goods. 
The Saudi index was the worst performer, losing 2.4%, dragged down by banks and the petrochemical sector. The rest of the region was also in red territory, except the Egyptian and the Bahraini exchanges, which were little changed. 
"We seem to be getting dragged down by international markets," said a Dubai-based trader. "It’s a quiet day, not the good kind." Islamic lender Alinma Bank was among the worst performers in Saudi Arabia, shedding 4%. 
The bank earlier this month posted a 12% rise in second-quarter net profit. 
In the petchem sector, Saudi Kayan Petrochemical Co was heavily hit, losing 3.9%, while blue chip Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) lost 2.5%. Arqaam Capital said in a research note on Sunday it expected some weakness in the Saudi stock market this week as global index compiler MSCI completes the second phase of its upgrade of Saudi Arabia to emerging market status. 
"We expect to see circa $6.8 billion of passive inflows into KSA (Saudi Arabia) as part of Phase 2 of EM inclusion, bringing KSA to its full weight," said the Dubai firm. "However, it appears that the KSA index trade is mostly over, as we have already recently seen significant selling pressure, and expect to see weakness into the trade this week."
In the UAE, large property developers were hurt. In Dubai, where the index lost 1.9%, Emaar Properties lost 3.9%, while in Abu Dhabi, where the index shed 1.4%, Aldar Properties tumbled 4.1%. 
Outside of the Gulf, the Egyptian index edged up 0.1%, as a 1.4% drop by Orascom Investment Holding was partly offset by a 3.7% spike in Egyptian Resorts Co, which was the best performer on Sunday and among the stocks seeing the highest trading volume.

Related

0 photos
Art & Culture
Lead roles for Saudi stars as Okaz Nights concerts begin
0
Saudi Arabia
Khalid Abdullah Al-Hussan, CEO of the Saudi Stock Exchange

Latest updates

Costco to open first store in China tomorrow
0
Umrah Forum and Exhibition kicks off on Monday
0
Saudi Islamic minister meets Chechen president
0
Afghan president praises OIC for promoting peace
0
Saudi entertainment authority launches shortlisting-stage for Qur’an and Athan competitions
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.