Saudi-led Arab coalition forces intercept 2 more Houthi drones

Image grab from Houthi video showing ballistic missiles, made in Yemen, in July. (File/AFP)
  • Three drones, six ballistic missiles launched toward Saudi Arabia by Houthis in a span of 24 hours
  • All six missiles and three drones were shot down by Coalition air defenses
JEDDAH: Two more drones launched by Houthi "terrorists" from Sanaa toward Saudi Arabia were shot down early Monday, Coalition forces supporting Yemen's legitimate government said. 

Coalition forces have successfully intercepted six ballistic missiles and three drones launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia in a span of 24 hours from Sunday morning.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), coalition spokesman Colonel Turki Al-Maliki said the two drones were intercepted and shot down over Yemeni air space by Saudi-led air defense forces.

On Sunday evening, six ballistic missiles fired from Yemen were also intercepted by the coalition as they headed towards Jazan in south-west Saudi Arabia.

Al-Maliki said the missiles were launched by Houthis from Saada province "in an attempt to target civilian and civilian installations in Jazan city.” 

Earlier on Sunday, the coalition shot down a Houthi drone targeting the Saudi city of Khamis Mushayt, state news agency SPA reported.

The drone attack targeting Khamis Mushayt, state was the second on the city in recent days. 

Earlier this month, 10 drones attacked the Shaybah natural gas liquefaction plant in Saudi Arabia near the UAE border. The attack caused no injuries and did not disrupt operations, Saudi Arabia said.

Al-Maliki said the attacks reflect the size of the Houthi’s losses on the battlefield in Yemen as a result “of the continuing military operations deep inside Saada governorate.”

"All attempts by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia to launch drones are doomed to fail and the coalition takes all operational procedures and best practices of engagement rules to deal with these drones to protect civilians," Al-Maliki said on Monday.

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal. (SPA)
  • The exhibition is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors
JEDDAH: The Umrah Forum and Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, will commence on Monday in Jeddah under the sponsorship of Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal.
The event will last for three days at the Jeddah International Exhibition and Convention Center.
Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat said that the Umrah Forum and Exhibition will hold more than 22 workshops and training seminars carried out by pilgrim services experts. 160 companies and service operators in the sector will showcase their latest innovations and products offered to worshippers.
Mashat added that the Umrah Forum and Exhibition will involve partnership agreements between providers of logistic services and Umrah service companies.
He said that the event aims to meet the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 reform plan by providing the best services to pilgrims.
The exhibition is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors.

