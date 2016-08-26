Don’t keep banned stuff on mobile, students told

RIYADH: Mohammed Al-Issa, Saudi cultural attaché in the United States, has warned scholarship students against keeping banned clippings and pictures in their mobile devices.

In a statement, he said that Saudi scholarship students are urged to follow the rules and regulations and obey the customs and traditions of the host country.

“They should not keep pictures that are considered obscene, religious events that could be disruptive, or any event that could subject them to questioning by the authorities,” Al-Issa said.

He added that “they should stick to the main purpose why they’re in the US which is to study, earn a degree and go back to the Kingdom to their parents.”

He said that instead of “indulging in what’s banned in the host country, Saudi scholarship students could take up meaningful activities that could broaden their horizons as well as perspective on life.”

“They could spend more hours in the library and get lost in the world of books so that they could fare well in their academic subjects or know more about the world,” he said.

He added that they should take advantage of the benefits being accorded them by the Kingdom.