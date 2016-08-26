  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

Govt ensures Hajis get quality goods

MOHAMMED RASOOLDEEN |

RIYADH: The Ministry of Commerce and Investment launched an inspection campaign this week to ensure adequate availability of quality consumer goods for Haj pilgrims.
An official from the ministry said these checks are being conducted in Makkah, Madinah and the holy sites, where the shops and outlets are mostly patronized by pilgrims.
The plan also includes intensive supervision and inspection of jewelry and precious metals shops, gas stations and auto workshops. The ministry’s plan also covers mobile phone shops, commercial refrigerators and food trucks.
The ministry’s inspection teams are touring the markets and stores that sell jewelry and precious metals to ensure that the precious metals are according to set specifications and the scales used are accurate.
Field visits to gas stations are to ensure their pumps supply the correct volume of gas in accordance with the displayed prices.
Auto workshops that sell and change tires are on watch for their commitment to the standards and specification system.
Earlier, the ministry announced its preparations for the Haj season this year, and its readiness to deal with any emergency with an alternative plan. The ministry urged all its officials to give their best.

