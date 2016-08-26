  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • After losing one eye to tumor, child fights to save the other

Saudi Arabia

After losing one eye to tumor, child fights to save the other

ARAB NEWS |

Lojain Al-Rifaei in her hospital bed.

JEDDAH: At the age of one and a half years, Lojain Al-Rifaei suffered a cancerous tumor in her left eye which forced doctors to remove it by surgery and replace it with an artificial plastic eye.
In 2014, when she reached three years of age, the disease returned and this time the right eye suffered the same cancerous tumor, forcing the child to enter a race with time to treat this malicious tumor and win the battle against it.
The story of Lojain began when doctors informed her parents that her left eye required immediate medical treatment at King Khalid Hospital in Riyadh. After several diagnoses and analyses of the pathological condition, the child’s doctors decided to remove the eye and replace it with a cosmetic one.
Since that date the girl suffered greatly and had to receive chemotherapy at King Khalid Hospital in Riyadh, but her health worsened after a big tumor appeared in her right eye.
The girl’s uncle, Abdulaziz Al-Refaei, said that when her health deteriorated, they appealed to the hospital to schedule an earlier date for the child’s surgery but the family was told that the doctor concerned was on vacation and the surgery has to wait until his return.
“We were forced to resort to social media to highlight the suffering of Lojain and appeal to whomever could respond and help getting the child admitted to the hospital for surgery,” said the uncle.
This appeal was fruitful, he added, and princes, businessmen, doctors and many people called him to inquire about the situation of the child and how they could help.
“Also, a call came from Crown Prince Mohammad bin Naif’s office inquiring how they could help and I told all I wanted was an earlier date for the surgery. After only 15 minutes I receive a phone call from the hospital to inform me that I should go to them to admit my daughter to the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on Aug. 20 and now is under treatment,” explained the uncle.
In an update of Lojain’s health condition, the uncle said the doctors decided to move the child to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh for treatment.

Social media showed a video of the child crying from the pain of the tumor in her right eye.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Washington ‘committed to defending KSA’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry emphasized on Thursday that the safety of Saudi Arabia is...

Deputy crown prince to showcase Vision 2030 at G20

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will brief the leaders taking part in the G20...

Indian stabs colleague to death, burns body

RIYADH An Indian worker in Al Faisaliah district stabbed his colleague to death and set fire to...

Qatif scholars condemn terrorists

JEDDAH Social and religious figures in Qatif expressed appreciation for great professionalism...

Dealers warn against buying gold from street

RIYADH Gold dealers have warned against the spread of fake gold bullion traded at reduced prices...

Namaa Almunawara projects to align with Vision 2030

RIYADH Namaa Almunawara a development company said that it will announce on Sunday various...

Prince Faisal launches book on the history of Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman who is also the chairman of the Madinah Center for...

Govt ensures Hajis get quality goods

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment launched an inspection campaign this week to...

Don’t keep banned stuff on mobile, students told

RIYADH Mohammed Al Issa Saudi cultural attach in the United States has warned scholarship...

Saudi indicted for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has opened the trial of a Saudi citizen accused of...

Technical defects in vehicles ‘can cause serious accidents’

RIYADH Experts at the Directorate of Motor Vehicle Periodical Inspection MVPI say there are more...

Cell phone training program helps transform disabled engineer’s life

JEDDAH Free training programs for the maintenance of mobile devices has succeeded in attracting a...

Pakistan Navy ship visits Jeddah port

JEDDAH Pakistan Navy s guided missile destroyer PNS Khaibar visited Jeddah port on Aug 21...

CPA warns against raising prices of food items

JEDDAH Citizens are complaining that restaurants and butchers are keeping prices high despite a...

Taif making its mark as a leading destination for domestic tourism

JEDDAH Taif has made its mark in the Kingdom as a leading tourism destination and residents from...

Kerry presents new plan to end Yemen war

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday presented a new plan to restart peace talks...

Around Arab News

Death toll from blast in southeast Turkey rise to 11 -Turkish TV

ISTANBUL At least 11 people were killed and 78 wounded in a blast at a police headquarters in...

Washington ‘committed to defending KSA’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry emphasized on Thursday that the safety of Saudi Arabia is...

Deputy crown prince to showcase Vision 2030 at G20

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will brief the leaders taking part in the G20...

Indian stabs colleague to death, burns body

RIYADH An Indian worker in Al Faisaliah district stabbed his colleague to death and set fire to...

Qatif scholars condemn terrorists

JEDDAH Social and religious figures in Qatif expressed appreciation for great professionalism...

Dealers warn against buying gold from street

RIYADH Gold dealers have warned against the spread of fake gold bullion traded at reduced prices...

Namaa Almunawara projects to align with Vision 2030

RIYADH Namaa Almunawara a development company said that it will announce on Sunday various...

Prince Faisal launches book on the history of Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman who is also the chairman of the Madinah Center for...

After losing one eye to tumor, child fights to save the other

JEDDAH At the age of one and a half years Lojain Al Rifaei suffered a cancerous tumor in her left...

Govt ensures Hajis get quality goods

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment launched an inspection campaign this week to...

Don’t keep banned stuff on mobile, students told

RIYADH Mohammed Al Issa Saudi cultural attach in the United States has warned scholarship...

Saudi indicted for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has opened the trial of a Saudi citizen accused of...

Technical defects in vehicles ‘can cause serious accidents’

RIYADH Experts at the Directorate of Motor Vehicle Periodical Inspection MVPI say there are more...

Cell phone training program helps transform disabled engineer’s life

JEDDAH Free training programs for the maintenance of mobile devices has succeeded in attracting a...

Pakistan Navy ship visits Jeddah port

JEDDAH Pakistan Navy s guided missile destroyer PNS Khaibar visited Jeddah port on Aug 21...

CPA warns against raising prices of food items

JEDDAH Citizens are complaining that restaurants and butchers are keeping prices high despite a...