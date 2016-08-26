Prince Faisal launches book on the history of Madinah

JEDDAH: Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman, who is also the chairman of the Madinah Center for Research and Studies, launched the book “Madinah,” which documents the history of the city through powerful and unique historical photographs.

The book sheds light on the Saudi leadership’s endeavors to look after and maintain the Two Holy Mosques and Islamic heritage sites and urban landscape.

It presents the most telling photos of the city, providing a visual of its history over time, its culture and impact on its visitors.

The governor pointed out the importance of the historical documentation in the book, which can be a valuable tool for those wishing to better understand the city, as well as a resource for researchers, helping them to know the humanitarian and urban characteristics of the city.

The book includes the most important and rare images of the city from different sources around the world and from the city itself.

Mohammed Al-Nomaan, director of the Madinah Center for Research and Studies, praised Prince Faisal’s support for the city and its development, and for his idea to document Madinah’s history through this pictorial book.

He said the governor personally supervised the launch of the book, which was published by the King Abdul Aziz Publishing House.