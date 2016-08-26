  • Search form

Namaa Almunawara projects to align with Vision 2030

Rodolfo C. Estimo Jr. |

RIYADH: Namaa Almunawara, a development company, said that it will announce on Sunday various initiatives and projects to be implemented this year in relation to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan.
Ahmed bin Abdulrahman Al-Muhairi, CEO, said these will be undertaken in partnership with a range of government agencies, companies and local and foreign universities. “The implementation of the different initiatives and projects reflects the keenness of Madinah Gov. Prince Faisal bin Salman regarding further development,” Al-Muhairi said.
Prince Faisal is the board chairman for endowments of Almunawara.
Al-Muhairi noted that as of June 30, Namaa Almunawara had adopted more than 20 industrial facilities for commercial use, employing in the process quality development and standards after conducting five workshops. He added that the development company had served the city by facilitating the provision of procedural and advisory services to women entrepreneurs as well as to owners of small- and medium-scale enterprises.
“This was done by concerned authorities through a unified platform in one gathering to save time and effort by providing 3,816 services to more than 1,000 beneficiaries and firms,” he said.
He added that since the launch of the initiative early last year, some 160 male and female nationals had been trained and more than 60 of them were employed in 12 shops that have been created so far. He added that 21 stores will be established and operated a year from now.
“The aim is to train a total of more than 490 nationals who are expected to be employed in the next two years,” he said.
He added that the aim of Namaa Almunawara is to create an integrated system that includes a number of initiatives which will contribute to the economic development of the region.

