Saudi Arabia

Qatif scholars condemn terrorists

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: Social and religious figures in Qatif expressed appreciation for great professionalism displayed by police officers who were able to foil terrorist attacks that targeted a mosque, a restaurant and a café.
They pledged full support for those fighting terrorists that aim to kill innocent people, highlighting the importance of cooperation with security forces in any situation arousing suspicion, in order to ensure safety for all.
They said the Kingdom is a place of safety and security that has no tolerance for criminals.
Sheikh Zaki Sunbul underlined the vigilance of the security personnel who monitor criminals and were able to arrest and kill so many of them, working hard to keep the Kingdom safe.
Sheikh Mansour Al-Salman said: “A few days ago, terrorists tried to plant seeds of hatred between the people of Qatif and security men by killing a security guard who was performing his duties, but Qatif scholars condemn these terrorist attempts.”
Abdullah Shihab said “neither citizens of our precious town nor security men faced any harm. Thank God this terrorist attack that targeted innocent people and aimed to spread death and dissension among people failed.”
Businessman Shaker Al-Nuh stressed the importance of cooperating with the police and reporting any suspicious acts.
“I hope God saves the Kingdom and the security men. The terrorist attacks targeting innocent people everywhere are not religiously or morally acceptable,” he said, stressing that terrorists fight against civilizations and Islam.
Bandar Al-Ajran, a senior citizen in one of the cities of Qatif, said that terrorist attacks aim to sow hatred, stressing that they will never succeed in doing that.
“Everyone stands as one with the wise leadership against terrorism, and everyone cooperates with the brave security men who stay awake for the safety and security of the citizens,” he said.
He stressed that the people of Qatif condemn all the bloody acts of terrorism anywhere in the Kingdom.

