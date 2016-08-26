  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Deputy crown prince to showcase Vision 2030 at G20

Saudi Arabia

Deputy crown prince to showcase Vision 2030 at G20

ARAB NEWS |

JEDDAH: Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will brief the leaders taking part in the G20 summit, to be held in the eastern city of Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 4-5, on Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s goal of diversifying its sources of income rather than relying solely on oil revenues.
Chinese and Japanese banks are expected to play key roles in the Kingdom’s development of the non-oil sector.
The deputy crown prince will start an official visit to China next week, to discuss economic and security issues with officials in Beijing, and will visit Japan from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
From Japan, Prince Mohammed returns to China to attend the G20 summit as head of the Saudi delegation.
Political observers say the deputy crown prince’s visit is significant and consistent with Saudi diplomatic efforts to expand strategic partnerships with both the West and the East.
Political thinker Mostafa Al-Fiqi said the visit comes within the framework of Saudi plan to implement its Vision 2030 and moves to diversify strategic partnerships with world countries. “China is a strategic ally and leading trade partner of Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Political analyst Amr Hashem Rabie said the Kingdom is moving to diversify its business and political alliances. He pointed out that the deputy crown prince’s visits to China and Japan bear a special significance because of the political and economic weight of these two major countries.
Political science professor Ammar Ali Hassan commended the deputy crown prince’s diplomatic efforts and the Kingdom’s active participation of the G20 summit, which will help it introduce Vision 2030 to the international arena.
Gamal Bayoumi, general-secretary of the Arab Investors Union, said the visits can be expected to have very positive results and will boost the already close relations between Saudi Arabia, and China and Japan.
He said the deputy crown prince’s visit to the US and France was fruitful; it witnessed the signing of a number of significant economic agreements that will support the strategic plan and vision of the Kingdom, which works to not rely on oil as the only source that helps its economic growth.
“Saudi-Chinese relations are growing, based on mutual respect and common interests in all fields. The visit comes to confirm their strength and sustainability, and to reinforce the commercial relations that date back several centuries,” he said.
Egyptian Businessmen Association chief Ali Issa said Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visits to Beijing and Tokyo are strategic.
The visit to Japan can be expected to result in agreements on several economic projects in the field of nuclear energy investment, he said.
Strategic expert Mahmoud Mouneer emphasized the importance the deputy crown prince’s visit will have for China and Japan. It will lend further political, economic and strategic weight to these two Asian countries, he said.
“China is a candidate to lead the world economy in 2019,” he said, adding that the keenness of the Kingdom and its belief in the importance of diversifying scientific expertise and taking advantage of all that is new and advanced is exactly what Prince Mohammed has sought to achieve through Vision 2030.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Washington ‘committed to defending KSA’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry emphasized on Thursday that the safety of Saudi Arabia is...

Indian stabs colleague to death, burns body

RIYADH An Indian worker in Al Faisaliah district stabbed his colleague to death and set fire to...

Qatif scholars condemn terrorists

JEDDAH Social and religious figures in Qatif expressed appreciation for great professionalism...

Dealers warn against buying gold from street

RIYADH Gold dealers have warned against the spread of fake gold bullion traded at reduced prices...

Namaa Almunawara projects to align with Vision 2030

RIYADH Namaa Almunawara a development company said that it will announce on Sunday various...

Prince Faisal launches book on the history of Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman who is also the chairman of the Madinah Center for...

After losing one eye to tumor, child fights to save the other

JEDDAH At the age of one and a half years Lojain Al Rifaei suffered a cancerous tumor in her left...

Govt ensures Hajis get quality goods

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment launched an inspection campaign this week to...

Don’t keep banned stuff on mobile, students told

RIYADH Mohammed Al Issa Saudi cultural attach in the United States has warned scholarship...

Saudi indicted for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has opened the trial of a Saudi citizen accused of...

Technical defects in vehicles ‘can cause serious accidents’

RIYADH Experts at the Directorate of Motor Vehicle Periodical Inspection MVPI say there are more...

Cell phone training program helps transform disabled engineer’s life

JEDDAH Free training programs for the maintenance of mobile devices has succeeded in attracting a...

Pakistan Navy ship visits Jeddah port

JEDDAH Pakistan Navy s guided missile destroyer PNS Khaibar visited Jeddah port on Aug 21...

CPA warns against raising prices of food items

JEDDAH Citizens are complaining that restaurants and butchers are keeping prices high despite a...

Taif making its mark as a leading destination for domestic tourism

JEDDAH Taif has made its mark in the Kingdom as a leading tourism destination and residents from...

Kerry presents new plan to end Yemen war

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday presented a new plan to restart peace talks...

Around Arab News

Death toll from blast in southeast Turkey rise to 11 -Turkish TV

ISTANBUL At least 11 people were killed and 78 wounded in a blast at a police headquarters in...

Washington ‘committed to defending KSA’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry emphasized on Thursday that the safety of Saudi Arabia is...

Deputy crown prince to showcase Vision 2030 at G20

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will brief the leaders taking part in the G20...

Indian stabs colleague to death, burns body

RIYADH An Indian worker in Al Faisaliah district stabbed his colleague to death and set fire to...

Qatif scholars condemn terrorists

JEDDAH Social and religious figures in Qatif expressed appreciation for great professionalism...

Dealers warn against buying gold from street

RIYADH Gold dealers have warned against the spread of fake gold bullion traded at reduced prices...

Namaa Almunawara projects to align with Vision 2030

RIYADH Namaa Almunawara a development company said that it will announce on Sunday various...

Prince Faisal launches book on the history of Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman who is also the chairman of the Madinah Center for...

After losing one eye to tumor, child fights to save the other

JEDDAH At the age of one and a half years Lojain Al Rifaei suffered a cancerous tumor in her left...

Govt ensures Hajis get quality goods

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment launched an inspection campaign this week to...

Don’t keep banned stuff on mobile, students told

RIYADH Mohammed Al Issa Saudi cultural attach in the United States has warned scholarship...

Saudi indicted for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has opened the trial of a Saudi citizen accused of...

Technical defects in vehicles ‘can cause serious accidents’

RIYADH Experts at the Directorate of Motor Vehicle Periodical Inspection MVPI say there are more...

Cell phone training program helps transform disabled engineer’s life

JEDDAH Free training programs for the maintenance of mobile devices has succeeded in attracting a...

Pakistan Navy ship visits Jeddah port

JEDDAH Pakistan Navy s guided missile destroyer PNS Khaibar visited Jeddah port on Aug 21...

CPA warns against raising prices of food items

JEDDAH Citizens are complaining that restaurants and butchers are keeping prices high despite a...