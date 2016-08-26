  • Search form

Hundreds of frozen pangolins seized from Indonesian’s house

Indonesian police display 657 dead and frozen pangolins in Surabaya, East Java, on Thursday after thwarting the smuggling operations of these threatened with extinction mammals. (AFP)

SURABAYA: Indonesian authorities have seized more than 650 critically endangered pangolins found hidden in freezers and arrested a man for allegedly breaking wildlife protection laws, police said Friday.
Police discovered the pangolins, known as “scaly anteaters,” when they raided a house in Jombang district on the main island of Java after local residents became suspicious about the large number of freezers in the property.
A total of 657 pangolins, which are consumed as a luxury dish in China and used in traditional medicine, were found wrapped in plastic and stored in five large freezers, East Java province police spokesman Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono told AFP.
The house owner, a 55-year-old man, was arrested.
He could face five years in prison and a fine of 100 million rupiah ($7,500) for breaking wildlife protection laws.

