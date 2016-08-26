Wolfowitz, former Republican adviser to Bush, on Clinton side

BERLIN: Paul Wolfowitz, a Republican adviser to former US President George W. Bush, plans to vote for Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November presidential election despite his “serious reservations,” Der Spiegel magazine reported on Friday.

Wolfowitz, who served as deputy defense secretary under Bush and also as president of the World Bank, said he viewed Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump as a security risk because of his admiration of Russian President Putin and his views on China, the magazine reported.

“It’s important to make it clear how unacceptable he is,” the magazine quoted Wolfowitz as saying in an interview. Wolfowitz joins a long list of Republicans who have said they will not vote for Trump.

“I wish there was a candidate whom I could support enthusiastically. I will have to vote for Hillary Clinton, although I have serious reservations about her,” he said.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll this week showed that Clinton would win the key swing states of Florida, Ohio and Virginia, and have a 95 percent chance of beating Trump if the election were held now.