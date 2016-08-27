  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 12 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Pending pay: Hospital staff strike

Saudi Arabia

Pending pay: Hospital staff strike

Arab News |

The hospital management failed to give the salaries of some employees for the last three months. (AP)

RIYADH: The employees of a private hospital in the Eastern Province have stopped working over the issue of non-payment of salaries for two to three months. The employees, who have been on strike for three days, have sought help from the Ministry of Labor and Social Development. “The complaint has reached the ministry, but their cases have been transferred to the commission for the settlement of labor disputes for resolution,” Nada Mansour, spokesperson of the labor bureau in the Eastern Province, said. “It’s still under consideration for possible solutions.”
Quoting a hospital employee, an online report said: “In some cases, the hospital management failed to give the salaries of some employees for the last three months. In other cases, the delay is two months.
The employee said that a number of her colleagues relayed their grievances to the top management and requested that back salaries be paid. “But there was no positive response from the management.”
She added that many of those who had complained against delayed salaries are graduates of the hospital’s nursing institute and decided to eventually work at the hospital after graduation. “However, their idealism has turned into illusion. They cannot be blamed. They have financial needs or families to feed or to help in their respective countries,” she said.
She said the case of delayed salaries at the hospital was not new. “It has been recurring from time to time. It used to happen in one department only, but was eventually solved. Now it has become frequent,” she said.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Royal visit to China, Japan confirms leading role of Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China and Japan is a reconfirmation of...

Riyadh drifters detained, cars seized

RIYADH Several young boys including citizens and some Arab expatriates involved in car drifting...

Undocumented expat pilgrims face deportation, 10-year entry ban

JEDDAH The Ministry of Interior has warned expatriates and Saudis against performing Haj without...

Saudi power relay facility hit by projectile from Yemen

A Saudi power relay station was set on fire on Friday by a projectile fired from neighbouring...

Washington ‘committed to defending KSA’

JEDDAH US Secretary of State John Kerry emphasized on Thursday that the safety of Saudi Arabia is...

Deputy crown prince to showcase Vision 2030 at G20

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will brief the leaders taking part in the G20...

Indian stabs colleague to death, burns body

RIYADH An Indian worker in Al Faisaliah district stabbed his colleague to death and set fire to...

Qatif scholars condemn terrorists

JEDDAH Social and religious figures in Qatif expressed appreciation for great professionalism...

Dealers warn against buying gold from street

RIYADH Gold dealers have warned against the spread of fake gold bullion traded at reduced prices...

Namaa Almunawara projects to align with Vision 2030

RIYADH Namaa Almunawara a development company said that it will announce on Sunday various...

Prince Faisal launches book on the history of Madinah

JEDDAH Madinah Gov Prince Faisal bin Salman who is also the chairman of the Madinah Center for...

After losing one eye to tumor, child fights to save the other

JEDDAH At the age of one and a half years Lojain Al Rifaei suffered a cancerous tumor in her left...

Govt ensures Hajis get quality goods

RIYADH The Ministry of Commerce and Investment launched an inspection campaign this week to...

Don’t keep banned stuff on mobile, students told

RIYADH Mohammed Al Issa Saudi cultural attach in the United States has warned scholarship...

Saudi indicted for supporting Daesh

JEDDAH The Special Criminal Court in Riyadh has opened the trial of a Saudi citizen accused of...

Technical defects in vehicles ‘can cause serious accidents’

RIYADH Experts at the Directorate of Motor Vehicle Periodical Inspection MVPI say there are more...

Around Arab News

Royal visit to China, Japan confirms leading role of Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China and Japan is a reconfirmation of...

Pending pay: Hospital staff strike

RIYADH The employees of a private hospital in the Eastern Province have stopped working over the...

Riyadh drifters detained, cars seized

RIYADH Several young boys including citizens and some Arab expatriates involved in car drifting...

Wolfowitz, former Republican adviser to Bush, on Clinton side

BERLIN Paul Wolfowitz a Republican adviser to former US President George W Bush plans to vote for...

Hundreds of frozen pangolins seized from Indonesian’s house

SURABAYA Indonesian authorities have seized more than 650 critically endangered pangolins found...

Emails, foundation ties no threat to White House bid: Clinton

WASHINGTON Hillary Clinton said Friday she was certain no revelations from e mails or foreign...

Dutch party threatens to ban mosques

THE HAGUE The political party of Dutch far right politician Geert Wilders which is leading polls...

UK politicians blamed for Brexit hate crime spike

PRAGUE Divisive and anti immigrant rhetoric by UK politicians during the EU referendum helped to...

Italy quake: State funeral planned

PESCARA DEL TRONTO Hopes of finding more survivors from Italy s powerful earthquake faded on...

Canada’s former premier quits politics

OTTAWA Canada s former Prime Minister Stephen Harper announced Friday he was quitting politics 10...

Obama establishes world’s largest marine reserve

MIAMI President Barack Obama on Friday burnished his environmental legacy by establishing the...

Bolivian deputy minister killed

LA PAZ Bolivia Striking Bolivian miners kidnapped and beat to death the country s deputy interior...

US fears over Daesh group’s SE Asia expansion

SINGAPORE Daesh rebels are eyeing expansion into Southeast Asia by joining forces with local...

Court rejects appeal over ‘lenient’ Pistorius sentence

JOHANNESBURG A South African judge on Friday rejected the state s appeal seeking a longer jail...

About 243,000 S. Sudanese refugees in Sudan: UN

KHARTOUM About 243 000 South Sudanese refugees have arrived in Sudan including tens of thousands...

Shabab at it again: Mogadishu beach restaurant attack kills 8

MOGADISHU Somalia s security forces on Friday morning ended an overnight siege of a beach...