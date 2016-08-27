  • Search form

Drug addict burns wife to death

JEDDAH: The Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution in Riyadh has charged a Saudi man with the premeditated murder of his wife in an arson attack in a hotel two months ago.
According to a local publication, the crime was described by the criminal investigation officers and also in the forensic report as “outrageous.”
The report of the incident stated that the “crime was arson because large amounts of gasoline were found in the room,” and that “some evidence demonstrated unequivocally that someone was responsible for the fire.”
The victim’s family lawyer said that according to the investigation and some audio recordings, the woman was exposed to continuous domestic violence by her drug- addicted husband which makes him the prime suspect.
The lawyer also revealed that after investigation it was found that the wife had filed a complaint with the police which stated that she had been exposed to violence from her husband who was taking her money and forcing her to borrow money from her family in order for him to buy drugs.
The investigations also showed that the victim had been referred to the Social Affairs Department and then to the social welfare protection center but she preferred not to stay there and returned to her husband in order to care for her three children.
According to the lawyer, the police have provided the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution with audio recordings found on the suspect’s phone which contain forced confessions by the woman speaking to the husband, saying she planned to commit suicide as a result of the problems he had caused her.
The lawyer further disclosed that in the last section of one of the recordings the woman said to her husband, “Do you want me to continue and say more?” This showed that the wife was following her husband’s orders. It was clear to the investigators that the husband was responsible for his wife’s murder.
The case will be referred to the Criminal Court in Riyadh for trial. The prosecutors will charge the husband with murder and demand the death penalty for his crimes.
The incident occurred in a hotel after the defendant moved his family there because he was unable to pay rent for his apartment after being dismissed from his job.
On the night of the incident, according to the investigations, the husband met a cleaner at the hotel and gave him his cigarettes and a lighter and told him not to go into the room in the event he heard any cries or screams. The husband then went to a nearby mosque.
The investigations explained that shortly after fire broke out in the room where the woman and her three children were, she threw the children one by one from a window, but she unfortunately failed to escape and was consumed by fire.

