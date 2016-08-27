  • Search form

Saudi Arabia

8m traffic violations recorded in 10 months

ARAB NEWS |

CRIMINAL OFFENSE: Texting and driving. (AP)

JEDDAH: More than 8 million traffic violations have been registered for all kinds of vehicles across the Kingdom in 10 months of the lunar calendar this year, said the official spokesman of Saudi General Directorate of Traffic.
“The current applicable traffic system is in effect in all regions of the Kingdom.” Col. Tariq Al-Rubaiaan told local media.
The registered traffic violations in all departments across the Kingdom stood at 8,138,701 violations, he said. "The most common violations were speeding, illegally driving in reverse, reckless driving, irregular parking, driving without license and seat-belt violation."
The traffic apparatus is closely cooperating with police on the ground that includes security patrols, missions and special duties’ forces in addition to the departments of criminal investigation.
Joint campaigns are being carried out to monitor drifting and gatherings of young people, which badly affects the security and traffic situation besides endangering lives, he said.

