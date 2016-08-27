Grand mufti hails security forces for foiling attack

JEDDAH: Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh has praised the security forces for thwarting the recent attack on a mosque in Qatif and busting of a network of drug traffickers.

“Those who seek to create anarchy and sedition in this blessed country will fail, because the Two Holy Mosques and other holy sites in the Kingdom are protected by Allah the Almighty, then by brave men who are willing to sacrifice their souls, money and children for it,” he said.

The grand mufti was speaking during his weekly radio program “Yanabi Al-Fatwa,” which is aired by Nedaa Al-Islam station.

He said that the efforts the Kingdom puts in to serve Muslims and Islamic sites are reasons for Allah’s protection against evil plots.

Al-Asheikh quoted the Qur’anic verse: “and any whose purpose therein is profanity or wrong-doing — them will We cause to taste of the most grievous penalty.”