KSCDR adopts new strategy to boost services for the disabled

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) has adopted a new strategy to raise the level of services to disabled individuals in the next five years.



“The new strategy includes cooperation with various local and foreign institutions to improve services to disabled individuals during the next five years,” said Prince Sultan bin Salman, head of the KSCDR board of trustees.

He added that numerous cooperation agreements have been signed with local, regional and global entities in connection with the new strategy.

He added that the agreements also include the formation of committees composed of members with extensive knowledge and expertise on disability research.

He added that the strategy includes the creation of reliable data on disabilities, development of methods of diagnosis, support for advanced research, and launch of initiatives through the allocation of 20 percent of funding for the center.

“To ensure the successful implementation of the strategy’s initiatives, the KSCDR provides the necessary support and the results of the review of each initiative,” Prince Sultan bin Salman said.

He added that in this regard, the KSCDR has launched the National Survey of Health whose aim is to identify and assess the extent and burden of mental health in the Kingdom.

“The aim of the project is to provide a vision for physicians and therapists, as well as health policy makers to establish preventive, curative and rehabilitative services to disabled persons in the Kingdom,” he said.

Prince Sultan bin Salman underscored the importance of the role of the KSCDR as a strategic supporter within the National Transformation Program of the Kingdom.

He said the KSCDR had sought the help of many research institutions specialized in the development and organization of research actions for the benefit of persons with disabilities.