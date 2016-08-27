  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • KSCDR adopts new strategy to boost services for the disabled

Saudi Arabia

KSCDR adopts new strategy to boost services for the disabled

RODOLFO C. ESTIMO JR. |

RIYADH: The Riyadh-based King Salman Center for Disability Research (KSCDR) has adopted a new strategy to raise the level of services to disabled individuals in the next five years.

“The new strategy includes cooperation with various local and foreign institutions to improve services to disabled individuals during the next five years,” said Prince Sultan bin Salman, head of the KSCDR board of trustees.
He added that numerous cooperation agreements have been signed with local, regional and global entities in connection with the new strategy.
He added that the agreements also include the formation of committees composed of members with extensive knowledge and expertise on disability research.
He added that the strategy includes the creation of reliable data on disabilities, development of methods of diagnosis, support for advanced research, and launch of initiatives through the allocation of 20 percent of funding for the center.
“To ensure the successful implementation of the strategy’s initiatives, the KSCDR provides the necessary support and the results of the review of each initiative,” Prince Sultan bin Salman said.
He added that in this regard, the KSCDR has launched the National Survey of Health whose aim is to identify and assess the extent and burden of mental health in the Kingdom.
“The aim of the project is to provide a vision for physicians and therapists, as well as health policy makers to establish preventive, curative and rehabilitative services to disabled persons in the Kingdom,” he said.
Prince Sultan bin Salman underscored the importance of the role of the KSCDR as a strategic supporter within the National Transformation Program of the Kingdom.
He said the KSCDR had sought the help of many research institutions specialized in the development and organization of research actions for the benefit of persons with disabilities.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

KSA praised for helping first-time Haj pilgrims

JEDDAH Scholars from all over the world have praised the decision of the Saudi Council of...

Grand mufti hails security forces for foiling attack

JEDDAH Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh has praised the security forces for thwarting the...

Baghdad not doing enough to protect Saudi envoy

JEDDAH Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Thamer Al Sabhan has said that the Iraqi government has not yet...

Phone-in service prepares pilgrims for a sickness-free Haj

RIYADH Pilgrims Health is Our Top Concern is the theme of this year s phone in service flagged...

92% of Gulf companies use social networking in business activities

JEDDAH Social media channels such as Facebook YouTube WhatsApp and LinkedIn have become a key...

Careem cab service eyes top employer slot by 2018

RIYADH The Careem taxi company is going all out to emerge as the largest provider of jobs to...

Rationing electricity use can save $20bn

JEDDAH Economic experts agree that the rationing of the use of electricity consumption and the...

8m traffic violations recorded in 10 months

JEDDAH More than 8 million traffic violations have been registered for all kinds of vehicles...

Drug addict burns wife to death

JEDDAH The Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution in Riyadh has charged a Saudi man with...

Umrah firms told to submit work plan

JEDDAH The Haj Ministry has warned all Haj and Umrah companies against signing any financial...

New Kiswa ready for Kaaba

MAKKAH Preparations are underway to drape the Kaaba with the new Kiswa which has been made of...

National Guard to host key forum on stem cell science

RIYADH Stem cell science which holds the promise to provide lifesaving treatments will be the...

KSA: Oil market already moving in right direction

LOS ANGELES Khalid Al Falih minister of energy industry and mineral resources tempered...

Royal visit to China, Japan confirms leading role of Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman s visit to China and Japan is a reconfirmation of...

Pending pay: Hospital staff strike

RIYADH The employees of a private hospital in the Eastern Province have stopped working over the...

Riyadh drifters detained, cars seized

RIYADH Several young boys including citizens and some Arab expatriates involved in car drifting...

Around Arab News

KSCDR adopts new strategy to boost services for the disabled

RIYADH The Riyadh based King Salman Center for Disability Research KSCDR has adopted a new...

KSA praised for helping first-time Haj pilgrims

JEDDAH Scholars from all over the world have praised the decision of the Saudi Council of...

Grand mufti hails security forces for foiling attack

JEDDAH Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Aziz Al Asheikh has praised the security forces for thwarting the...

Baghdad not doing enough to protect Saudi envoy

JEDDAH Saudi Ambassador to Iraq Thamer Al Sabhan has said that the Iraqi government has not yet...

Phone-in service prepares pilgrims for a sickness-free Haj

RIYADH Pilgrims Health is Our Top Concern is the theme of this year s phone in service flagged...

92% of Gulf companies use social networking in business activities

JEDDAH Social media channels such as Facebook YouTube WhatsApp and LinkedIn have become a key...

Careem cab service eyes top employer slot by 2018

RIYADH The Careem taxi company is going all out to emerge as the largest provider of jobs to...

Rationing electricity use can save $20bn

JEDDAH Economic experts agree that the rationing of the use of electricity consumption and the...

Burkini swims to court victory

PARIS France s top administrative court on Friday overturned a ban on burkinis in a Mediterranean...

Saudi desire for peace in Yemen

It is almost impossible to talk about an armed conflict without the fear of the unseen and...

Curbing Iran’s adventurism

In a war in which the lines between the combatants and civilians are blurred Saudi Arabia has...

Education for all

When I visited the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan earlier this year I met with children who told...

Granting Syrians citizenship

Of late an illustration depicting the tragedy of the oppressed Syrians has become popular on...

The ‘outsider menace’

When it comes to immigration it is amazing how the individual perception differs from the mob...

8m traffic violations recorded in 10 months

JEDDAH More than 8 million traffic violations have been registered for all kinds of vehicles...

Drug addict burns wife to death

JEDDAH The Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution in Riyadh has charged a Saudi man with...