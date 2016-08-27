  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 25 min 27 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Sanchez homers again, Yankees rout Orioles 14-4

Sports

Sanchez homers again, Yankees rout Orioles 14-4

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS |

POWER SHOT: Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees hits a 2-RBI double during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Friday in the Bronx borough of New York City. (AFP)

NEW YORK: Rookie Gary Sanchez homered for the eighth time in nine games and drove in four runs as the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 14-4 on Friday.
Mark Teixeira and Chase Headley also went deep for the surging Yankees, who moved five games over .500 for the first time this season.
Sanchez, who had three hits, had a two-out single in the bottom of the first. Teixeira followed with a towering shot into the right-field bleachers off Yovani Gallardo to give New York a 2-1 lead.
The Yankees broke the game open against Gallardo (4-6) with a six-run second. The right-hander was charged with eight runs over 1 1/3 innings, the shortest start of his 10-year career.
Luis Cessa (4-0) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings in his second big-league start.
Manny Machado, who gave the Orioles the lead with a homer in the first, hit his second of the game into the right-field seats in the sixth for his 31st home run of the season.
Russell Martin and Justin Smoak each homered and drove in five runs and the Toronto Blue Jays handed the Minnesota Twins its eighth straight loss, 15-8.
Josh Donaldson and Darwin Barney also homered. Francisco Liriano had his first win with Toronto to help the Blue Jays take a one-game lead over Baltimore in the AL East.
Corey Kluber pitched six strong innings for a career-best sixth straight victory and Abraham Almonte hit two run-scoring doubles, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Texas Rangers 12-1 in a matchup of division leaders.
Adrian Beltre hit a solo homer in the sixth for the AL West-leading Rangers, but Kluber (14-8) struck out the other three hitters in the right-hander’s final inning to finish with seven strikeouts.
Eric Hosmer and Alex Gordon homered, and Ian Kennedy allowed one run through five innings as the Kansas City Royals continued their hot streak with a 6-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
Kansas City has won 11 of its last 12 games.
Jeff Samardzija and two relievers combined on a seven-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 7-0.
Angel Pagan homered while Brandon Belt, Denard Span and Buster Posey added two hits apiece for the Giants which closed to within one game of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which lost 6-4 to the Chicago Cubs, in the race for the NL West.
Jayson Werth and Daniel Murphy hit solo homers and drove in two runs each, and Gio Gonzalez earned his 100th career victory as the Washington Nationals beat the Colorado Rockies 8-5.
Jordy Mercer’s first career grand slam capped a five-run sixth inning that started with two errors by Milwaukee third baseman Jonathan Villar, and the Pittsburgh Pirates held off the Brewers 5-3.
Justin Verlander pitched into the eighth inning and Justin Upton homered for the fourth time in five games as the Detroit Tigers beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-2.
The Tigers have won five straight to move back into contention in both the AL Central and wild-card races.
Jedd Gyorko homered and Luke Weaver pitched six strong innings to earn his first major league win as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1 and Chris Johnson’s run-scoring ground-rule double with two outs in the bottom of the ninth gave the Miami Marlins a 7-6 win over the San Diego Padres.
Also Friday, the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1, the Houston Astros topped the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 and the Arizona Diamondbacks had a 4-3 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in 11 innings.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

Windies win one-run thriller against India in record run blitz

FORT LAUDERDALE United States West Indies defeated India by one run in a record run laden...

Root, Morgan star as England takes 2-0 lead over Pakistan

LONDON Joe Root s 89 saw England to a four wicket win over Pakistan in the second one day...

Quintana climbs into Vuelta lead, Lagutin wins 8th stage

LA CAMPERONA Spain Nairo Quintana successfully attacked Chris Froome on the demanding summit...

Patrick Reed builds a 2-shot lead at The Barclays

FARMINGDALE N Y Patrick Reed s place in the Ryder Cup is looking better with each round at The...

Rosberg beats Verstappen to Belgian pole

SPA FRANCORCHAMPS Belgium Nico Rosberg bounced back and took full advantage of his Mercedes team...

Adel Hussein Abdulla under pressure to stay on course for Baja Poland finish

SZCZECIN Poland Nissan s Adel Hussein Abdulla faces a race against time to stay in contention for...

Aubemeyang nets twice as Dortmund off to winning start

BERLIN Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has resumed his duel with Robert Lewandowski to be the...

Radwanska sails into New Haven final

NEW HAVEN Connecticut Top seeded Agnieszka Radwanska breezed through her Connecticut Open...

Chelsea takes pole position; Arsenal ends winless run

LONDON Chelsea swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3 0 victory over Burnley while...

All Blacks rout Wallabies 29-9 to keep Bledisloe Cup

WELLINGTON New Zealand Winger Israel Dagg scored two tries as New Zealand beat Australia 29 9 in...

Ariya roars back to claim Calgary lead

LOS ANGELES Thailand s Ariya Jutanugarn roared back to form with a superb eight under par 64 to...

Webb solid in Cal debut, Bears crush Hawaii 51-31 Down Under

SYDNEY Davis Webb threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in a sensational debut...

Russia appeals to Swiss court over CAS ruling

MOSCOW Russia has appealed to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland over the Court of...

Defending champ Kvitova, Radwanska in New Haven semis

NEW HAVEN Connecticut Two time defending champion Petra Kvitova needed just an hour Friday to...

Van Genechten wins Vuelta 7th stage; Contador crashes

PUEBLA DE SANABRIA Spain Jonas Van Genechten of Belgium sprinted to win the Spanish Vuelta s...

Djokovic, Nadal drawn for potential US Open semifinal clash

NEW YORK Defending champion Novak Djokovic and fellow two time winner Rafael Nadal were drawn for...

Around Arab News

Turkey’s great role

I read with interest the article Granting Syrians citizenship Aug 27 by Harun Yahya Turkey is...

Peace in Yemen

This is with reference to the article Saudi desire for peace in Yemen Aug 27 by Abdulateef Al...

Trump’s foreign policy

This is with reference to the article Trump s scary foreign policy Aug 25 by Fawaz A Gerges...

MTV to let stars loose in awards extravaganza

NEW YORK The MTV Video Music Awards have long been more about the show than the actual winners...

‘Dear Maya’ not Koirala’s 2nd innings in Bollywood

MUMBAI Actress Manisha Koirala is back in Bollywood with Dear Maya after she took a break for her...

Panic on NY train after crickets, worms let loose

NEW YORK It could have been a scene straight out of a horror movie A woman who said she was...

Hundreds bid farewell to Belgian jazz legend

LA HULPE Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to pay their respects at the funeral of Belgian...

Spears hits up pop culture ... one more time

NEW YORK Britney Spears is hitting up pop culture one more time releasing a new album singing...

Elderly couple says goodbye after 62 Years

VANCOUVER A photograph of a crying elderly Canadian couple in wheelchairs separated into two...

Global airport operators eyeing Mideast business

With the declining oil prices challenging the Middle East government budgets the continuing...

CITIZEN continues tennis partnership

CITIZEN recently extended its long standing partnership with the United States Tennis Association...

Bubble offers new creations

Adding sparkle to summer whether on the beach or on the town the latest creations from CORUM s...

Flydubai participates in Dubai Tourism’s East Africa road show

Dubai based airline flydubai is participating in Dubai s Department of Tourism and Commerce...

Mobily introduces Dorar app and Zad service for Haj

Etihad Etisalat Mobily has launched Dorar app for Haj and Umrah which aims to facilitate Haj...

Etihad Airways celebrates Emirati Women’s Day

Etihad Airways has marked Emirati Women s Day by announcing that more than half the UAE nationals...

Virgin Mobile partners with Princess Noura University

Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia recently collaborated with Princess Noura University and Dublin City...