  • Search form

Search form

Last updated: 44 sec ago

You are here

  • Home
  • Chelsea takes pole position; Arsenal ends winless run

Sports

Chelsea takes pole position; Arsenal ends winless run

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE |

GOALMOUTH ACTION: Arsenal's Petr Cech punches clear against Watford during their Premier League match at Vicarage Road on Saturday. (Reuters) Livepic

TENSE MOMENT: Chelsea's Gary Cahill, center, jumps over the ball during the English Premier League soccer match against Burnley at Stamford Bridge in London, Saturday. (AP)

LONDON: Chelsea swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 victory over Burnley, while Arsenal won 3-1 at Watford to ease the pressure on Arsene Wenger on Saturday.
After a dismal title defense last season, Chelsea look revitalized under new manager Antonio Conte and the Italian was able to celebrate his third successive win after the most emphatic display of his brief reign.
So disappointing last term, Eden Hazard has made a vibrant start to the new campaign and the Belgium midfielder put Chelsea ahead with a superb run and clinical finish from the edge of the penalty area in the ninth minute at Stamford Bridge.
Willian was back for Chelsea after recovering from a calf injury and the Brazil winger doubled their lead in the 41st minute before Nigeria’s Victor Moses came off the bench to net the hosts’ third in the 89th minute.
At Vicarage Road, Arsenal’s first victory of the season should silence Wenger’s critics at least temporarily.
Failing to win their first two matches while struggling to make an impact in the transfer market had prompted some Arsenal fans to turn on Wenger again after many protested against him last season.
But there were no complaints as Arsenal took the lead in the ninth minute when Santi Cazorla stroked home a penalty after Nordin Amrabat elbowed Alexis Sanchez.
Chile forward Sanchez increased Arsenal’s advantage five minutes before half time with a deft touch over Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes.
Mesut Ozil was making his first start of the season after being rested following Euro 2016 and Arsenal’s German playmaker made up for lost time with a headed goal in first-half stoppage time.
Watford’s Roberto Pereyra reduced the deficit in the 57th minute, but the Hornets remain winless.
Leicester City finally secured the first win of their title defense with a 2-1 success against Swansea City at the King Power Stadium.
Claudio Ranieri’s side took the lead in the 32nd minute when Jamie Vardy finished off a typically efficient counter-attack from the champions and captain Wes Morgan lashed in the second in the 52nd minute.
Riyad Mahrez wasted a chance to make it three when the winger’s penalty was saved by Lukasz Fabianski and there was more frustration for Leicester when goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel came off injured.
But Leroy Fer’s 80th-minute goal for Swansea came too late to rescue a point for the visitors.
Danny Rose’s 72nd-minute equalizer earned Tottenham Hotspur a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at White Hart Lane.
James Milner gave Liverpool a deserved lead with a penalty in the 43rd minute after Roberto Firmino went down under the slightest contact by Erik Lamela.
But a sustained spell of second-half pressure climaxed when the unmarked Rose drilled home to preserve Tottenham’s unbeaten record.
“It’s not easy when you play a team that are perfect on the counter-attack and you need to take risks. The draw is a fair result,” Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp added: “When you take a point at Tottenham, for 99 percent of teams it would be a good thing, but it doesn’t feel too brilliant at the moment.”
Everton climbed to second place with a 1-0 win against Stoke City at Goodison Park.
Ronald Koeman’s team enjoyed a stroke of luck in the 51st minute when Leighton Baines’ penalty — awarded for a foul on Ashley Williams — was pushed onto a post by Shay Given, only for the ball to rebound off the Stoke goalkeeper’s head into the net for an own goal.
Southampton rescued a dramatic 1-1 draw against Sunderland as Jay Rodriguez’s 85th-minute strike crept past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to cancel out Jermain Defoe’s 80th-minute penalty at St. Mary’s.
Scott Dann’s late leveller gave Crystal Palace a 1-1 draw against fellow strugglers Bournemouth at Selhurst Park.
Josh King fired Bournemouth in an 11th-minute lead before former Liverpool striker Christian Benteke won a penalty on his Palace debut.
Artur Boruc saved Yohan Cabaye’s spot-kick, but Palace defender Dann spared his teammate’s blushes with an equalizer three minutes into second-half stoppage time.
Manchester City host West Ham United on Sunday and West Bromwich Albion face Middlesbrough.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Sports

British PM to trigger EU pull-out ‘without Parliament vote’

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger Britain s withdrawal from the European Union...

Sanchez homers again, Yankees rout Orioles 14-4

NEW YORK Rookie Gary Sanchez homered for the eighth time in nine games and drove in four runs as...

All Blacks rout Wallabies 29-9 to keep Bledisloe Cup

WELLINGTON New Zealand Winger Israel Dagg scored two tries as New Zealand beat Australia 29 9 in...

Ariya roars back to claim Calgary lead

LOS ANGELES Thailand s Ariya Jutanugarn roared back to form with a superb eight under par 64 to...

Webb solid in Cal debut, Bears crush Hawaii 51-31 Down Under

SYDNEY Davis Webb threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in a sensational debut...

Russia appeals to Swiss court over CAS ruling

MOSCOW Russia has appealed to the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland over the Court of...

Defending champ Kvitova, Radwanska in New Haven semis

NEW HAVEN Connecticut Two time defending champion Petra Kvitova needed just an hour Friday to...

Van Genechten wins Vuelta 7th stage; Contador crashes

PUEBLA DE SANABRIA Spain Jonas Van Genechten of Belgium sprinted to win the Spanish Vuelta s...

Djokovic, Nadal drawn for potential US Open semifinal clash

NEW YORK Defending champion Novak Djokovic and fellow two time winner Rafael Nadal were drawn for...

Man Utd set for Van Persie reunion in Europa League

MONACO Manchester United will come up against their former striker Robin van Persie after being...

Verstappen on top in Red Bull one-two

SPA FRANCORCHAMPS Belgium Dutch teenager Max Verstappen delighted his army of fans in the forests...

Top leagues win big in UEFA changes to Champions League

GENEVA In a power shift toward Europe s wealthiest clubs UEFA has agreed to give more guaranteed...

Mahindra humbles Texters to make Governors’ Cup playoffs

Mahindra continues to be the biggest story in the PBA Governors Cup The Enforcers sealed their...

Jeddah Lions champion in MODON-ISA 1st Friday Morning Club Basketball Tournament

JEDDAH The experimental Friday morning league by the Industrial Sports Association dubbed MODON...

Ekis Reload clinches title in FTBJ-ICBL 36th Conference bowling tournament

JEDDAH Ekis Reload put the proverbial icing on the victory cake by winning the championship match...

Euro rookies in for star-spangled reception at Ryder Cup

NEW YORK Rory McIlroy reckons the five confirmed European Team Ryder Cup rookies will be in for a...

Around Arab News

Chelsea takes pole position; Arsenal ends winless run

LONDON Chelsea swept to the top of the Premier League with a 3 0 victory over Burnley while...

Houthi rocket kills 3-year-old in Najran

NAJRAN A three year old boy was killed and three others were wounded in Najran in the latest...

Traffic chaos as truck hits, collapses bridge on UK highway

LONDON Witnesses and British emergency services say a truck has struck an overpass and collapsed...

British PM to trigger EU pull-out ‘without Parliament vote’

LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May wants to trigger Britain s withdrawal from the European Union...

Italy weeps for earthquake dead

ASCOLI PICENO Italy Italy held a tear drenched funeral Saturday for dozens of its earthquake...

Sanchez homers again, Yankees rout Orioles 14-4

NEW YORK Rookie Gary Sanchez homered for the eighth time in nine games and drove in four runs as...

All Blacks rout Wallabies 29-9 to keep Bledisloe Cup

WELLINGTON New Zealand Winger Israel Dagg scored two tries as New Zealand beat Australia 29 9 in...

Ariya roars back to claim Calgary lead

LOS ANGELES Thailand s Ariya Jutanugarn roared back to form with a superb eight under par 64 to...

Webb solid in Cal debut, Bears crush Hawaii 51-31 Down Under

SYDNEY Davis Webb threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score in a sensational debut...

Turkish army, Kurd-backed forces clash in north Syria: monitor, Kurds

BEIRUT Kurdish backed fighters clashed with the Turkish military in tanks on the Syrian side of...

656,748 foreign pilgrims now in Kingdom; 35% from South Asia

JEDDAH A total of 656 748 pilgrims coming from abroad to perform Haj have arrived in the Kingdom...

Indian police arrest key Kashmiri separatist leader

SRINAGAR India Police in India s portion of Kashmir have arrested one of the key separatist...

Syrian group says Turkey targets village in air strikes

BEIRUT Turkish warplanes struck civilian homes and positions held by a group allied to the Syrian...

Malaysian students rally to demand prime minister's arrest

By EILEEN NG Associated Press KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia AP Malaysian student activists led a rally...

Turkey sends more tanks into Syria

KARKAMIS Turkey Turkey on Saturday sent six more tanks into Syria as pro Ankara forces pressed on...

Toll rises to 290 as Italy prepares state funeral for quake dead

ASCOLI PICENO Italy Authorities on Saturday said the death toll in a Italy a earthquake has risen...