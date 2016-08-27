Spears hits up pop culture ... one more time

NEW YORK: Britney Spears is hitting up pop culture one more time, releasing a new album, singing retro karaoke hits and about to take the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) stage for the first time since 2007.

Spears, 34, who became a teen pop phenomenon released new album “Glory” recently ahead of a much anticipated return to the VMA show on Sunday in New York.

She also became the latest superstar to ride, sing and chat with US talk show host James Corden for his viral “Carpool Karaoke” segment, where both donned the schoolgirl uniforms that shot her to fame as a 16-year old in the 1998 music video for .”.. Baby One More Time.”

Spears dominated pop music before undergoing a personal and career meltdown in 2006-2007 that included losing custody of her two children and being placed under a court-ordered conservatorship.

She made a comeback in late 2008 and for the past three years has been performing a nightly show in Las Vegas. But the new album and the anticipation surrounding her VMA performance have thrust her back in the national spotlight.

Rolling Stone’s Rob Sheffield said “Glory” was “another fantastic comeback” for Spears, in which she “goes back to the fizzy electro-stomp mode she does best.” “Glory” was top of the iTunes charts in more than 40 nations on Friday, including Saudi Arabia, Chile and Russia.

Billboard’s Jennifer Keishin Armstrong said that with the single and music video for “Make Me,” Spear had reclaimed her standout talent, a distinctive dance style.