‘Dear Maya’ not Koirala’s 2nd innings in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Actress Manisha Koirala is back in Bollywood with “Dear Maya” after she took a break for her battle with cancer. However, she doesn’t call the film her second innings. According to The Indian Express, the actress, who hails from Nepal, was recently seen shooting for the film at the zoo in New Delhi.

“This movie has an interesting script. This is not my second innings. I was always here … And I am around, but yes I will do one film in a year.” Manisha said.

“You have to evolve with time. I feel one should age gracefully, tastefully and with acceptance. So that is really important. I feel one should evolve with the time,” said the actress, who was in Mumbai to walk the ramp for a brand named Chola at the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW).

Just like young designers who are trying to push boundaries through their creations in the industry, Manisha also wants Bollywood actresses to do the same rather than just focusing on glamor.

“We had it (path-breaking roles) in the times of Smita Patil and Shabana Azmi and in between we lost it.”