Trump’s foreign policy

This is with reference to the article “Trump’s scary foreign policy” (Aug. 25) by Fawaz A. Gerges. Donald Trump’s silly statements indicate that he does not have any idea about maintaining ties with the outside world. His foreign policy statements are really scary. Being a novice in politics, he needs to study every aspect of foreign policy and then issue statements. It is very unlikely for him to get elected but these days anything is possible in the world of politics. A few months ago, people were casting doubts over Trump’s nomination as the Republican presidential candidate but today it has become a reality. So, we cannot rule out anything. Voters today don’t make decisions based on any logic or rationale. It is era of populism and hollow slogans. In the age of new media, people are more informed but less knowledgeable. Unfortunately, many people don’t even know the basic difference between information and knowledge. If you are interested to know the difference, please Google it. — Raza Ahmed, Jubail

