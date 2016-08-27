This is with reference to the article “Saudi desire for peace in Yemen” (Aug. 27) by Abdulateef Al-Mulhim. I do agree with the writer that the ball is now in Houthis’ court. Saudi Arabia and its coalition partners are more than willing to make peace with the Iranian-backed militia. The United States should try to understand that the main problem is the Iranian support for the Houthis. The ragtag militia cannot do anything on its own. If it were not for Iranian support, the problem in Yemen would have been resolved long ago.

Without addressing the Iranian problem in Yemen, any meaningful political solution to the conflict should not be expected. The American policies in the Middle East are now creating problems. Its unwillingness to take any concrete measures against Iran — just to save the nuclear deal — is a major source of concern. We don’t have any problem with the US withdrawal from the region but it should not leave behind a troublesome legacy. — Pervez Mushtaque, Riyadh