  Turkey's great role

Turkey’s great role

I read with interest the article “Granting Syrians citizenship” (Aug. 27) by Harun Yahya. Turkey is, undoubtedly, doing a great service to help Syrian refugees. The developed countries should learn something from Turkey, which is a developing country with limited resources. The problem with the European countries is perhaps rooted in Islamophobia. The right-wing elements are creating an atmosphere of fear by stoking anti-Islam sentiments among the masses. They seem to ignore the larger picture. We all know that most of the European countries are facing shortage of manpower due to very low birth rates. In a few years’ time, the ageing European population may not be able to effectively contribute to the economic growth.
The influx of the Syrian refugees, most of whom are skilled workers and educated people, should have been seen as a blessing in disguise. In addition to that the birth rates among the Arab population is much higher than their European counterparts. Europe could still benefit from these refugees. The right-wing forces fear a change in Europe’s demographics due to which it is opposing the entry of these refugees.
We don’t expect Europe to follow Turkey by granting Syrian refugees citizenship but at least they could allow them to work freely.
Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has emerged as one of the most important Muslim countries, which always take measures to protect Muslims from injustice. Of course, it has its own limitations. Ankara, however, needs to tackle the Kurdish issue tactfully. Following the botched military coup attempt on July 15, Turkey is revisiting its foreign policies and there has been a noticeable change in its stance toward the Syrian issue. It appears to be changing sides and joining hands with Iran and Russia, which is deplorable. Being a sovereign nation, it has the right to protect its interests but being a key Muslim country, which commands great respect in the wider Muslim world, it should tread carefully and take into consideration the far-reaching consequences of its actions on its ties with other Muslim nations, which are justifiably fed up with Iranian interference in their internal matters. — Usman Naveed, Jeddah

