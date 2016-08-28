  • Search form

Search form

Welcome to Arab News

You are here

  • Home
  • Scholarship students in US make a mark with social work

Saudi Arabia

Scholarship students in US make a mark with social work

ARAB NEWS |

ENVOYS: Saudi students abroad doing their nation proud.

JEDDAH: Saudi scholarship students in the US have taken up the cudgels against attempts to distort the image of Islam and Muslims by getting involved in social and charity work.
“We need to participate in the American community service to project the true picture of Saudi society,” said Ph.D. scholarship student Yusuf bin Ali Al-Rajhi.
He took advantage of the summer vacation to work for a New York charity to take food from restaurants to the houses of the homeless and elderly, and then take the garbage and waste from there to the allocated dumping sites.
Yusuf and his other compatriots in the US drew inspiration from a chapter entitled “An Ambitious Homeland” in Saudi Vision 2030 that says: “We make an instrumental and substantial contribution to charity work locally, regionally and globally.”
With the support of the Saudi cultural mission and the student clubs, the students are making a significant contribution to American society through their volunteer work.
Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Issa, the Saudi cultural attaché in the US, said: “Participating in voluntary work is the road to success. We always encourage our children here studying on scholarships to participate in all kinds of voluntary work.
He said there are more than 300 Saudi students’ clubs in the US in addition to a number of charity and social organizations that reflect the true image of Saudi society.
Omar Al-Awali, a scholarship student, is involved in voluntary work since 2013 in the Boston Rescue Mission society, which is involved in the rehabilitation of people suffering from difficult living conditions.
He helps in setting up training courses and programs to prepare these people to enter the labor market. He is the first Saudi person to work for this charity.
Another student, Malak Al-Daoud, is the first Saudi volunteer as a broadcaster for a talk show, “Talk US,” in Indianapolis. She said her goal is to develop herself and reflect the true picture of her homeland and give a good image of the Muslim community in general and Saudi Arabia in particular to the American society.

Comments

Facebook

STAY CONNECTED

Download The App!

Android App Blackberry App Apple App Windows Phone App

Latest in Saudi Arabia

Makkah museum a big draw

MAKKAH Pilgrims have started arriving in large numbers to perform Haj and the Two Holy Mosques...

Private schools asked to hire special education college grads

JEDDAH The Minister of Education Dr Ahmed Al Isa has issued a general circular to all private and...

Nibras, SABSA sign agreement to fight drugs

RIYADH The National Project on Prevention of Drugs Nibras and the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts...

Crown prince OKs key appointment

JEDDAH Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and interior minister has approved...

Social media fame undermines culture

JEDDAH Celebrities on social media websites have managed to create their own bizarre world and...

China refuses to link terrorism with religion

JEDDAH As Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a historic visit to China Beijing s...

Health insurance for private sector retirees demanded

JEDDAH At a time when the General Organization for Social Insurance GOSI refuses to provide...

Health campaign to target Haj camps

RIYADH As part of its health awareness campaign during Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Travelers from Brazil told to take precaution

JEDDAH The Health Ministry called on citizens and residents returning from Brazil and other Zika...

Female units assigned to assist pilgrims

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has assigned female units to assist pilgrims inspect...

MiSK fest draws visitors in thousands

RIYADH The Hakaya MiSK festival drew 24 537 visitors on its third day bringing the number of...

Annual cost of living increases by 3.8%

DAMMAM The annual cost of living in the Kingdom increased by 3 8 percent as determined on the...

Vision 2030: Haj services among KSA’s top priorities

JEDDAH Developing Haj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top...

Foreign Ministry begins new strategy under Saudi vision

JEDDAH The Saudi Foreign Ministry launched a new strategy to develop Saudi diplomacy as part of...

Over 1,700 join Pak volunteers group to serve Haj pilgrims

JEDDAH More than 1 700 volunteers have so far joined the Pakistan Haj Volunteers Group PHVG after...

Deputy crown prince visits Pakistan today

RIYADH Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will embark on a several nation tour including...

Around Arab News

Makkah museum a big draw

MAKKAH Pilgrims have started arriving in large numbers to perform Haj and the Two Holy Mosques...

Private schools asked to hire special education college grads

JEDDAH The Minister of Education Dr Ahmed Al Isa has issued a general circular to all private and...

Nibras, SABSA sign agreement to fight drugs

RIYADH The National Project on Prevention of Drugs Nibras and the Saudi Arabian Boy Scouts...

Crown prince OKs key appointment

JEDDAH Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Naif deputy premier and interior minister has approved...

Social media fame undermines culture

JEDDAH Celebrities on social media websites have managed to create their own bizarre world and...

Scholarship students in US make a mark with social work

JEDDAH Saudi scholarship students in the US have taken up the cudgels against attempts to distort...

$10bn boost: Global bond sale plans hailed

JEDDAH Economists see considerable benefits for the Kingdom from the government s plans to issue...

China refuses to link terrorism with religion

JEDDAH As Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman embarks on a historic visit to China Beijing s...

Health insurance for private sector retirees demanded

JEDDAH At a time when the General Organization for Social Insurance GOSI refuses to provide...

Health campaign to target Haj camps

RIYADH As part of its health awareness campaign during Haj the Ministry of Health MoH has...

Travelers from Brazil told to take precaution

JEDDAH The Health Ministry called on citizens and residents returning from Brazil and other Zika...

Female units assigned to assist pilgrims

JEDDAH The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has assigned female units to assist pilgrims inspect...

MiSK fest draws visitors in thousands

RIYADH The Hakaya MiSK festival drew 24 537 visitors on its third day bringing the number of...

Annual cost of living increases by 3.8%

DAMMAM The annual cost of living in the Kingdom increased by 3 8 percent as determined on the...

Vision 2030: Haj services among KSA’s top priorities

JEDDAH Developing Haj and Umrah organizations and services in the Kingdom is among the top...

Foreign Ministry begins new strategy under Saudi vision

JEDDAH The Saudi Foreign Ministry launched a new strategy to develop Saudi diplomacy as part of...