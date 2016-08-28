MiSK fest draws visitors in thousands

RIYADH: The Hakaya MiSK festival drew 24,537 visitors on its third day, bringing the number of guests at the event to 43,755 so far.



The festival, organized by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s MiSK Charity Foundation, is slated to continue for three more days.

The attendees, mainly young men and children, took part in the activities at the creative sections for writing, drawing, animation and visual production sections. Outstanding projects by young Saudi creators proved they were professional enough to make it to these platforms and workshops.

The number of trainees who were treated to Hakaya MiSK’s creative mini-workshops on the third day was 3,936 young men and women. They showed great interest in the activities and interacted with their professional trainers. The total number of the trainees has now reached 11,135.

These workshops covered a wide array of topics like rules of narrative dialogue, writing text comics, developing personal trademarks on social media sites, drawing cartoon characters, electronic drawing technologies, among others.

The attendance at the “young author” section was noteworthy as it drew 1,947 children, increasing the section’s total visits to 8,147.

Meanwhile, 3,160 people visited Hakaya Shabab so far, as 1,360 youths appeared at the third day session, in which Sultan Al-Mossa narrated inspiring historical stories.

As for the Hakaya Theater visitors, the number totaled 4,872 until now, with 1,606 attending on the third day. The audience watched comedy shows and films.

Hakaya Morabeteen also hosted journalists who shared different tales and situations they experienced while covering the war on the Kingdom’s southern border.