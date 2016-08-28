Female units assigned to assist pilgrims

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Haj and Umrah has assigned female units to assist pilgrims, inspect departments dealing with women during Haj, take needed notes and help them receive appropriate services.

The women’s department at the ministry has played an important role in serving pilgrims over the years, carrying out several administrative, legal or social tasks, in addition to monitoring all women's issues during Haj and Umrah.

The department employees conduct extensive field visits to women’s sections in civil institutions, pilgrims’ affairs offices, Haj missions, Umrah companies, as well as charities and hospitals in Makkah.

The aim of these visits is to boost public performance and services offered to female pilgrims.

An operational plan was adopted for the period starting with the first of Rajab to the first of the Muharram of the next Hijri year.

The women’s department pays field visits to get first-hand information about the administrative structure and human resources dedicated to providing services to women pilgrims, especially the elderly.

The women’s department receives complaints, records notes and serve as monitoring tool. It also activates services for women who work in civil institutions and tawafa establishments.

Coordination between women who are part of women committees at various institutions and the tawafa establishments covers all aspects of assistance provided to female pilgrims, like an annual operation plan about work of women’s committees in civil institutions, tawafa establishments in addition to the tasks and programs to be implemented during Haj 2016.