Travelers from Brazil told to take precaution

JEDDAH: The Health Ministry called on citizens and residents returning from Brazil and other Zika virus-affected countries to take steps to prevent importing the virus into the Kingdom.

“Those who are coming from Brazil and other affected countries, which are listed on the ministry’s official website, are asked to see a doctor and disclose the date of travel in case the symptoms appeared, such as high temperature, rash, joint and muscle pain or eye redness within two weeks of returning from these countries.” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said people should follow adequate procedures that prevent mosquito bites for at least three weeks after returning from travel, regardless of the presence or absence of symptoms. These measures include the use of mosquito-repellant skin sprays or ointments, not sleeping in open areas, and the removal of mosquito breeding sites near their accommodations.